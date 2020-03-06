A Quiet Place Parte II: le prime reazioni sono molto positive

Quando la Paramount Pictures ha pubblicato A Quiet Place nel 2018, ha prodotto un successo stratosferico per il cinema di massa.

Il film horror a medio budget, con nel cast la coppia Emily Blunt e John Krasinski ha incassato oltre 336 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo, avviando un nuovo franchise horror e un grande successo per la società di produzione Platinum Dunes (la società dietro The Elimina franchising). Con un successo del genere non c’è voluto molto perché la il semaforo diventasse verde su un sequel, e questo è quasi arrivato.

Prima dell’uscita del film nel giro di poche settimane, la Paramount ha tenuto le prime proiezioni stampa di A Quiet Place Parte II e le reazioni hanno iniziato a farsi strada online. Se queste prime reazioni diventeranno il consenso per il film, probabilmente diventerà un successo tanto quanto il suo predecessore. Il film è sulla buona strada per aprire con 60 milioni, battendo il primo con un margine considerevole.

Qui sotto potete leggere alcune reazioni al film:

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

La sinossi recita: “In seguito agli ultimi tragici eventi, la famiglia Abbot (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) deve ora affrontare il terrore del mondo esterno, mentre continuano la loro lotta per la sopravvivenza, mantenendo ancora il silenzio. Costretti ad avventurarsi nell’ignoto, si renderanno presto conto che le creature a caccia del suono non sono le uniche minacce che si nascondono oltre il sentiero di sabbia“.

Nel cast Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe e Djimon Hounsou.

Il film uscirà in Italia il 16 aprile distribuito da Eagle Pictures.

