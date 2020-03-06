A Quiet Place Parte II: le prime reazioni sono molto positive

Quando la Paramount Pictures ha pubblicato A Quiet Place nel 2018, ha prodotto un successo stratosferico per il cinema di massa.

Il film horror a medio budget, con nel cast la coppia Emily Blunt e John Krasinski ha incassato oltre 336 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo, avviando un nuovo franchise horror e un grande successo per la società di produzione Platinum Dunes (la società dietro The Elimina franchising). Con un successo del genere non c’è voluto molto perché la il semaforo diventasse verde su un sequel, e questo è quasi arrivato.

Prima dell’uscita del film nel giro di poche settimane, la Paramount ha tenuto le prime proiezioni stampa di A Quiet Place Parte II e le reazioni hanno iniziato a farsi strada online. Se queste prime reazioni diventeranno il consenso per il film, probabilmente diventerà un successo tanto quanto il suo predecessore. Il film è sulla buona strada per aprire con 60 milioni, battendo il primo con un margine considerevole.

Qui sotto potete leggere alcune reazioni al film:

La sinossi recita: “In seguito agli ultimi tragici eventi, la famiglia Abbot (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) deve ora affrontare il terrore del mondo esterno, mentre continuano la loro lotta per la sopravvivenza, mantenendo ancora il silenzio. Costretti ad avventurarsi nell’ignoto, si renderanno presto conto che le creature a caccia del suono non sono le uniche minacce che si nascondono oltre il sentiero di sabbia“.

Nel cast Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe e Djimon Hounsou.

Il film uscirà in Italia il 16 aprile distribuito da Eagle Pictures.

