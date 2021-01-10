Alcuni chiedono alla Marvel di abbandonare il Punitore dopo le sommosse al Congresso degli Stati Uniti

The Punisher è il vero personaggio Marvel sotto esame negli ultimi anni.

Già nei primi anni 2000 il suo simbolo impresso sulle magliette, fra l’altro tutte ispirate al film con Thomas Jane e John Travolta, era dappertutto e negli ultimi anni con i deliri della destra radicale ha assunto un nuovo significato, che ovviamente ha snaturato ciò che davvero dovrebbe incarnare.

Ma tornando a tempi più moderni, dopo la sparatoria a Las Vegas nel 2017 di Stephen Paddock, alcuni hanno suggerito che Frank Castle fosse l’equivalente dello sparatutto di massa della Marvel. A parte questo, alcuni hanno suggerito che la Marvel dovesse citare in giudizio le forze dell’ordine per aver usato il famoso simbolo del teschio, così come altri gruppi che lo stanno usano. Ora, alcuni suggeriscono una misura ancora più estrema: sbarazzarsi completamente del personaggio.

A seguito degli eventi che si sono svolti ieri al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti a Washington DC in quella che è iniziata come una protesta dei sostenitori di Donald Trump, è stato inviato un tweet che suggerisce che la Marvel deve far valere in modo aggressivo il loro marchio o abbandonare completamente il personaggio.

“I sedizionisti che hanno invaso il Campidoglio oggi indossavano il logo di Punisher. Dico che Marvel deve applicare un controllo in modo aggressivo al proprio marchio in modo che non venga stampato ovunque, o abbandonare completamente il Punitore. Non puoi permettere che i tuoi personaggi vengano usati dai terroristi.”

The seditionists that invaded the Capitol today wore a Punisher logo. I say @marvel needs to either aggressively enforce their trademark so it isn’t printed everywhere or abandon the Punisher completely. You can’t allow your characters to be used by terrorists. pic.twitter.com/CLHv243N9u — ComicTropes (@CTropes) January 7, 2021

A quanto pare la cosa non è passata inosservata, ed è dilagata nel web trovando consensi da molte persone.

I'm in the latter camp. The Punisher needs to go away completely. Even Darkman is a goody-two-shoes compared to him, if anything for his self-awareness that he's become a monster. https://t.co/nycajJppsg — KevinCV #BlackLivesMatter (@GoldenTalesGeek) January 7, 2021

I agree tbh https://t.co/abuxkn7E0I — ShilsWonderJedi ʬ⁸⁴ (@Shilskenobi22) January 7, 2021

Have him killed by Squirrel Girl. https://t.co/jPTRTDCbjt — Brian LaBelle (@brianlabelle) January 7, 2021

No. Do not abandon the Punisher. What they can do is put out a comic making it clear where Frank stands on this…. oh, wait…. they’ve done that already. On second thought, maybe do eliminate Frank for a minute https://t.co/jP3yeG1fEj — Josh “Thanos” Webb (@FightOnTwist) January 7, 2021

At this point, I wouldn’t be upset if Marvel just killed him off. https://t.co/c1EAkQFbDt — Phil Spiderman (@Debaser77) January 7, 2021

Però, se da una parte l’ignoranza ha portato ad altra ignoranza scatenata dalla Cultura della Cancellazione, che di questi tempi non vede l’ora di far valere la propria voce, altri si sono affrettati a far valere ciò che in verità significa il simbolo del teschio, facendo notare che in realtà un personaggio come Frank Castle sarebbe in realtà contro le persone che indossano il logo, e a quelle sommosse armate avrebbe reagito in uno specifico modo.

frank castle would have literally decimated all of these people wtf is this https://t.co/3AddbgtAca — nik (@dandelionmurdck) January 7, 2021

It’s quite funny to me ’cause Frank would’ve killed this motherfucker right there on the spot. https://t.co/4mLx04QQyM — Luci S. Dracul (@LuciDracul) January 7, 2021

just want to point out, that frank castle would kill every single one of these fuckers https://t.co/ENjSuYowCi — Darthpoopsie (@Darthpoopsie88) January 7, 2021

I'm pretty sure that the creator of the Punisher is totally against this. https://t.co/ysrOiiz2I8 — G P Podcast (@g_p_podcast) January 7, 2021

It’s a fucking character. Ppl will use their image however they want. Censoring artists now? GROW UP FUCK https://t.co/P8DpHgXN8v — medusa (@medusa26938461) January 7, 2021

A questo punto, resta da vedere se la Marvel deciderà o meno di sbarazzarsi del personaggio. Se dovessi provare ad indovinare, però, immagino che probabilmente non succederà. Ad alcune persone potrà non piacere Il Punitore o semplicemente non capire cosa rappresenta Frank Castle, ma ciò non significa che dobbiamo sbarazzarci del personaggio completamente come suggerito.

