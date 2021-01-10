Alcuni chiedono alla Marvel di abbandonare il Punitore dopo le sommosse al Congresso degli Stati Uniti

The Punisher è il vero personaggio Marvel sotto esame negli ultimi anni.

Già nei primi anni 2000 il suo simbolo impresso sulle magliette, fra l’altro tutte ispirate al film con Thomas Jane e John Travolta, era dappertutto e negli ultimi anni con i deliri della destra radicale ha assunto un nuovo significato, che ovviamente ha snaturato ciò che davvero dovrebbe incarnare.

Ma tornando a tempi più moderni, dopo la sparatoria a Las Vegas nel 2017 di Stephen Paddock, alcuni hanno suggerito che Frank Castle fosse l’equivalente dello sparatutto di massa della Marvel. A parte questo, alcuni hanno suggerito che la Marvel dovesse citare in giudizio le forze dell’ordine per aver usato il famoso simbolo del teschio, così come altri gruppi che lo stanno usano. Ora, alcuni suggeriscono una misura ancora più estrema: sbarazzarsi completamente del personaggio.

A seguito degli eventi che si sono svolti ieri al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti a Washington DC in quella che è iniziata come una protesta dei sostenitori di Donald Trump, è stato inviato un tweet che suggerisce che la Marvel deve far valere in modo aggressivo il loro marchio o abbandonare completamente il personaggio.

“I sedizionisti che hanno invaso il Campidoglio oggi indossavano il logo di Punisher. Dico che Marvel deve applicare un controllo in modo aggressivo al proprio marchio in modo che non venga stampato ovunque, o abbandonare completamente il Punitore. Non puoi permettere che i tuoi personaggi vengano usati dai terroristi.”

A quanto pare la cosa non è passata inosservata, ed è dilagata nel web trovando consensi da molte persone.

Però, se da una parte l’ignoranza ha portato ad altra ignoranza scatenata dalla Cultura della Cancellazione, che di questi tempi non vede l’ora di far valere la propria voce, altri si sono affrettati a far valere ciò che in verità significa il simbolo del teschio, facendo notare che in realtà un personaggio come Frank Castle sarebbe in realtà contro le persone che indossano il logo, e a quelle sommosse armate avrebbe reagito in uno specifico modo.

A questo punto, resta da vedere se la Marvel deciderà o meno di sbarazzarsi del personaggio. Se dovessi provare ad indovinare, però, immagino che probabilmente non succederà. Ad alcune persone potrà non piacere Il Punitore o semplicemente non capire cosa rappresenta Frank Castle, ma ciò non significa che dobbiamo sbarazzarci del personaggio completamente come suggerito.

Seratul

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
Translate »
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: