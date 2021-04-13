Army of the Dead: ecco il trailer dell’atteso film Netflix di Zack Snyder

Il nuovo film di Zack Snyder è quasi alle porte. Dopo il debutto della Zack Snyder’s Justice League su HBO Max, il regista si rivolge a Netflix per il suo prossimo film.

Army of the Dead arriverà su Netflix il 21 maggio, tra poco più di un mese. Fortunatamente, non dobbiamo aspettare così tanto per vedere alcuni footage del film, poiché il servizio di streaming ha finalmente svelato il trailer ufficiale. Snyder ha anticipato l’arrivo del primo trailer di Army of the Dead da un po’ di tempo, confermando anche che sarebbe arrivato il 13 aprile. Ebbene, il giorno è arrivato, e così anche il trailer, come promesso.

Potete guardare il nuovissimo trailer qui sotto:

E qui sotto in italiano:

L’avventura è ambientata nel bel mezzo di un’epidemia zombie a Las Vegas, durante la quale un uomo riunisce un gruppo di mercenari per affrontare l’ultima missione rischiosa, avventurarsi nella zona in quarantena per portare a termine il più grande colpo mai tentato.

Il film è diretto da Zack Snyder, che ha servito anche come direttore della fotografia e come co-sceneggiatore, assieme a Joby Harold (King Arthur – Il potere della spada). Army of the Dead è prodotto da Zack e Deborah Snyder con la loro Stone Quarry.

Nel cast del film Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick Ass) Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable) Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) e Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Il cast di Army of the Dead comprende anche Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy), e Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur).

Army of the Dead doveva uscire nell’inverno del 2020, ma ora sappiamo che lo vedremo il 21 maggio 2021.

