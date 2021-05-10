Army of the Dead: le prime reazioni descrivono il film come esagerato e divertente

Con solo pochi giorni prima ci dividono da Army of the Dead, le reazioni di una parte della critica riguardo al film d’azione e d’avventura con zombie del regista Zack Snyder sono venute fuori.

L’hype che circonda il primo film del regista dopo l’esperienza con la Warner, così come il suo ritorno al genere horror, è assolutamente palpabile, con le recenti anticipazioni di questa line-up di stelle infuse al neon, tra cui una divertente serie di poster per i personaggi e la rivelazione che la tigre zombi che compare in primo piano in quel trailer a figura intera era basata su una tigre del rifugio di Carole Baskin.

Ora, con il film che è stato visto da parte della critica come parte della campagna d’anteprima nel giro di pochi giorni, è tempo di scoprire qual è il loro pensiero. Army of the Dead vale l’attesa, o no? Qui di seguito potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune reazioni in anteprima, compresa quella dei colleghi nostrani di Badtaste.

You absolutely feel the runtime toward the end but honestly, #ArmyOfTheDead rips. Just let Zack Snyder keep making zombie movies! — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead was VERY much my kind of thing. As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage. Fell mighty hard for the whole ensemble, but I might need a 2.5 hour movie about just these two … pic.twitter.com/j6daBtuCOL — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2021

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder is having an absolute blast, delivering a jaw dropping/jaw-removing) amount of slo-mo bloodshed. The gore and mayhem on display is lovingly captured and, more importantly, gleefully faceted within the film. #ArmyOfTheDead — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 10, 2021

Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic. #ArmyoftheDead pic.twitter.com/6Seg3l1AFG — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead is bloody fun! Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre. Opening credits are 🔥#ZombieVerse pic.twitter.com/vhbaKjX8KV — Fico (@FicoCangiano) May 10, 2021

I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world. Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs — KIrsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead’s opening credits sequence is delicious, pure camp. While the rest of the film doesn’t sustain that tone (& meanders), there are lots of wild, deftly executed concepts & scenes centered on the heist. Even more audacious is there’s an unexpected infusion of heart. pic.twitter.com/TPGFC2nG2I — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 10, 2021

Non vedo l’ora di vedere come proseguirà il franchise di Army of the Dead perché il film di Zack Snyder è intrattenimento puro. Che coglie anche bene lo zeitgeist di questo strano momento storico #ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/VoXmApvEm8 — Andrea “Bede” Bedeschi (@AndreaBed3schi) May 10, 2021

L’avventura è ambientata nel bel mezzo di un’epidemia zombie a Las Vegas, durante la quale un uomo riunisce un gruppo di mercenari per affrontare l’ultima missione rischiosa, avventurarsi nella zona in quarantena per portare a termine il più grande colpo mai tentato.

Il film è diretto da Zack Snyder, che ha servito anche come direttore della fotografia e come co-sceneggiatore, assieme a Joby Harold (King Arthur – Il potere della spada). Army of the Dead è prodotto da Zack e Deborah Snyder con la loro Stone Quarry.

Nel cast del film Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick Ass) Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable) Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) e Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Il cast di Army of the Dead comprende anche Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy), e Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur). Army of the Dead doveva uscire nell’inverno del 2020, ma ora sappiamo che lo vedremo il 21 maggio 2021.

