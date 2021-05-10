Army of the Dead: le prime reazioni descrivono il film come esagerato e divertente

Con solo pochi giorni prima ci dividono da Army of the Dead, le reazioni di una parte della critica riguardo al film d’azione e d’avventura con zombie del regista Zack Snyder sono venute fuori.

L’hype che circonda il primo film del regista dopo l’esperienza con la Warner, così come il suo ritorno al genere horror, è assolutamente palpabile, con le recenti anticipazioni di questa line-up di stelle infuse al neon, tra cui una divertente serie di poster per i personaggi e la rivelazione che la tigre zombi che compare in primo piano in quel trailer a figura intera era basata su una tigre del rifugio di Carole Baskin.

Ora, con il film che è stato visto da parte della critica come parte della campagna d’anteprima nel giro di pochi giorni, è tempo di scoprire qual è il loro pensiero. Army of the Dead vale l’attesa, o no? Qui di seguito potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune reazioni in anteprima, compresa quella dei colleghi nostrani di Badtaste.

L’avventura è ambientata nel bel mezzo di un’epidemia zombie a Las Vegas, durante la quale un uomo riunisce un gruppo di mercenari per affrontare l’ultima missione rischiosa, avventurarsi nella zona in quarantena per portare a termine il più grande colpo mai tentato.

Il film è diretto da Zack Snyder, che ha servito anche come direttore della fotografia e come co-sceneggiatore, assieme a Joby Harold (King Arthur – Il potere della spada). Army of the Dead è prodotto da Zack e Deborah Snyder con la loro Stone Quarry.

Nel cast del film Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick Ass) Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable) Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) e Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Il cast di Army of the Dead comprende anche Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy), e Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur).

Army of the Dead doveva uscire nell’inverno del 2020, ma ora sappiamo che lo vedremo il 21 maggio 2021.

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
