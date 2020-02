Avengers: Endgame, Ian Joyner mostra un’arma alternativa di Thanos

View this post on Instagram

More warrior #Thanos options for #avengersendgame A dream project for sure! @jsmarantz did his final awesome armor design and @ryan_meinerding_art designed his overall amazing look for #infinitywar . I had an absolute blast getting to play with some alternate takes on how he would appear in the films, always such a great experience working on these projects with these awesome people. So many talented artists worked on this film, so be sure to pick up the art of book in stores now. #mcu #marvelstudios #conceptart #comicbookmovies