Batman: Nic Pizzolatto vorrebbe lavorare sul personaggio

View this post on Instagram

Pestilence Days. A random answer to a supporter becomes a small Q&A on Batman… Hi, DC👋 DC, Hi 👋 …WILL WORK FOR FREE ***ADDENDUM: I PROBABLY ANSWERED YOUR OBJECTION SOMEWHERE IN COMMENTS, SO GIVE A LOOK… FINAL THOUGHTS: LEX LUTHOR COULD BE PROBLEMATIC FOR BATMAN… BUT A FRAIL, TWIGGY MAN WHO WON'T STOP SMILING? DRESSED LIKE A CLOWN, YOU SAY? I CANNOT IMAGINE ANY SCENARIO WHERE THAT TAKES MORE THAN TEN MINUTES– G'NIGHT***