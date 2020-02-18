Birds of Prey: i protagonisti del film in una serie di foto dal set di Cassie Russek

Birds of Prey: i protagonisti del film in una serie di foto dal set di Cassie Russek

Grazie a Cassie Russek, assistente del dipartimento artistico che ha lavorato a Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn), possiamo mostrarvi una serie di soggettive che ha diffuso in rete e che mostrano io vari protagonisti del film.

Leggi anche: RECENSIONE – Birds of Prey

Potete vedere le immagini qui sotto:

View this post on Instagram

A final few photos to post from this dream of a film we did. I can’t say enough about Department Head Hair: #AdruithaLee and Department Head Makeup: @lamiadenaver | each look was so carefully crafted and beautifully executed by the most amazing two departments. Hair wise, I would just marvel at Dru’s creative eye every time she made a look for Harley, and each character as a whole was so fun to create, work on and maintain. Kudos to our entire departments for such insane work! Hair: #adruithalee @cassierussek @margaritapidgeon @ahoumofid @stacybmakeup @nikkinelms | Makeup: @lamiadenaver @sabswilson @mihomakeup @calethomasmakeup | Dream Team. Dream Cast.

A post shared by Cassie Russek (@cassierussek) on

View this post on Instagram

🏹💜 Huntress 💜🏹

A post shared by Cassie Russek (@cassierussek) on

Vi hanno mai raccontato la storia della poliziotta, dell’usignolo, della pazza e della principessa della mafia? Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) è un racconto bizzarro di Harley in persona come solo lei sa fare. Quando il più nefasto dei narcisisti di Gotham, Roman Sionis, e il suo zelante braccio destro, Zsasz, decidono di dare la caccia a una giovane ragazza di nome Cass, mettono la città in subbuglio per trovarla. Le strade di Harley, Cacciatrice, Black Canary e Renee Montoya si incrociano e le quattro ragazze non hanno altra scelta se non fare squadra per smontare i piani di Roman.

Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 6 febbraio 2020, con Cathy Yan alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Christina Hodson, basata sui fumetti di Cuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel e Greg Land, e con Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless e Sue Kroll come produttori. La fotografia è a cura di Matthew Libatique.

Nel cast Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Helena Bertinelli / Cacciatrice), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Dinah Lance / Black Canary), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain), Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz) e Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Maschera Nera).

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
Translate »
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: