Birds of Prey: i protagonisti del film in una serie di foto dal set di Cassie Russek

A final few photos to post from this dream of a film we did. I can’t say enough about Department Head Hair: #AdruithaLee and Department Head Makeup: @lamiadenaver | each look was so carefully crafted and beautifully executed by the most amazing two departments. Hair wise, I would just marvel at Dru’s creative eye every time she made a look for Harley, and each character as a whole was so fun to create, work on and maintain. Kudos to our entire departments for such insane work! Hair: #adruithalee @cassierussek @margaritapidgeon @ahoumofid @stacybmakeup @nikkinelms | Makeup: @lamiadenaver @sabswilson @mihomakeup @calethomasmakeup | Dream Team. Dream Cast.