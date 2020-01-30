Birds of Prey: le prime reazioni al film sono piuttosto positive

Seratul

Le prime reazioni alla nuova pellicola DC Films, Birds of Prey, con il ritorno della Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie sono arrivate online dopo l’anteprima mondiale del film.

Ormai non manca molto prima che Birds of Prey esca nelle sale, ma le prime reazioni al film sono arrivate online dopo la sua prima mondiale a Londra. Dopo che la Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie è diventata uno dei personaggi preferiti dai fan nel’ DC Extended Universe, non è sorprendente vedere che i fan sono davvero curiosi di sapere se il nuovo film è buono come lasciano presagire tutti i trailer e gli spot.

Sulla base delle prime reazioni, i fan avranno conferma della cosa in quanto sono per lo più positivi.

Qui di seguito potete dare un’occhiata:

Vi hanno mai raccontato la storia della poliziotta, dell’usignolo, della pazza e della principessa della mafia? Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) è un racconto bizzarro di Harley in persona come solo lei sa fare. Quando il più nefasto dei narcisisti di Gotham, Roman Sionis, e il suo zelante braccio destro, Zsasz, decidono di dare la caccia a una giovane ragazza di nome Cass, mettono la città in subbuglio per trovarla. Le strade di Harley, Cacciatrice, Black Canary e Renee Montoya si incrociano e le quattro ragazze non hanno altra scelta se non fare squadra per smontare i piani di Roman.

Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 6 febbraio 2020, con Cathy Yan alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Christina Hodson, basata sui fumetti di Cuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel e Greg Land, e con Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless e Sue Kroll come produttori. La fotografia è a cura di Matthew Libatique.

Nel cast Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Helena Bertinelli / Cacciatrice), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Dinah Lance / Black Canary), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain), Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz) e Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Maschera Nera).