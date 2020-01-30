Birds of Prey: le prime reazioni al film sono piuttosto positive

Le prime reazioni alla nuova pellicola DC Films, Birds of Prey, con il ritorno della Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie sono arrivate online dopo l’anteprima mondiale del film.

Ormai non manca molto prima che Birds of Prey esca nelle sale, ma le prime reazioni al film sono arrivate online dopo la sua prima mondiale a Londra. Dopo che la Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie è diventata uno dei personaggi preferiti dai fan nel’ DC Extended Universe, non è sorprendente vedere che i fan sono davvero curiosi di sapere se il nuovo film è buono come lasciano presagire tutti i trailer e gli spot.

Sulla base delle prime reazioni, i fan avranno conferma della cosa in quanto sono per lo più positivi.

#BirdsofPrey is a thrill ride filled with two terrifying villains in Black Mask and Victo Zasz. Fans worried about Harley taking the shine have nothing to worry about. This very much a Birds of Prey movie with Harley Quinn. Black Canary and Huntress are awesome. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) January 29, 2020

Also, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina are so out of their minds in this film – probably my favorite villains in this new era of DC movies. They are both nuts in all the best ways & the R rating certainly helps. Plus, a shout out to Rosie Perez, who steals a lot of scenes, too pic.twitter.com/LBBWO84MSa — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

Also, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask is *chef's kiss* #BirdsofPrey — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey isn't a Birds of Prey movie so much as it's a Harley Quinn movie feat. BOP – and that creates issues story-wise & in fleshing out characters – but it's a hell of a lot of fun. It's at its best when going full Harley-vision, & Margot Robbie is clearly having a blast. pic.twitter.com/hyF7CpFCmk — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

The film takes you inside the mind of Harley Quinn & is told from her perspective. It’s bold & takes a lot of chances. Also this film is a true representation of diversity on-screen. Oh, and the soundtrack is bad ass. Birds of Prey is fucking awesome. I loved every minute of it. — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) January 29, 2020

Vi hanno mai raccontato la storia della poliziotta, dell’usignolo, della pazza e della principessa della mafia? Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) è un racconto bizzarro di Harley in persona come solo lei sa fare. Quando il più nefasto dei narcisisti di Gotham, Roman Sionis, e il suo zelante braccio destro, Zsasz, decidono di dare la caccia a una giovane ragazza di nome Cass, mettono la città in subbuglio per trovarla. Le strade di Harley, Cacciatrice, Black Canary e Renee Montoya si incrociano e le quattro ragazze non hanno altra scelta se non fare squadra per smontare i piani di Roman.

Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 6 febbraio 2020, con Cathy Yan alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Christina Hodson, basata sui fumetti di Cuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel e Greg Land, e con Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless e Sue Kroll come produttori. La fotografia è a cura di Matthew Libatique.

Nel cast Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Helena Bertinelli / Cacciatrice), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Dinah Lance / Black Canary), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain), Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz) e Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Maschera Nera).

