Black Panther 2: a seguito di alcune info sulla produzione i fan chiedono che Shuri sia la protagonista

Il lavoro su Black Panther 2 continua mentre i Marvel Studios lavorano per iniziare le riprese del sequel la prossima estate.

Un nuovo rapporto di THR suggerisce che Ryan Coogler e la compagnia inizieranno le riprese principali del sequel ad un certo punto nel luglio del 2021, suggerendo che lo sviluppo del film a livello di sceneggiatura stia procedendo. Il rapporto non prende nota dei piani degli studi su ciò che il gruppo guidato da Kevin Feige ha in programma di fare con T’Challa, sulla scia della morte di Chadwick Boseman, anche se il dirigente dello studio Victoria Alonso ha confermato all’inizio di questo mese che non avrebbero usato la CGI per ricrearlo.

Stando alle menzioni commerciali di produzione, le riprese avranno luogo ad Atlanta e dintorni e potrebbero durare fino a sei mesi. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke e Angela Bassett dovrebbero tornare e riprendere i loro ruoli, e si dice che la Shuri di Wright potrebbe avere un ruolo più importante.

L’attore messicano Tenoch Huerto è attualmente in trattative per interpretare uno degli antagonisti del film, sebbene l’identità non sia stata immediatamente rivelata.

“No. C’è solo un Chadwick, e non è con noi”, ha condiviso Alonso dei futuri piani della Marvel Black Panther. “Il nostro re, sfortunatamente, è morto nella vita reale, e ci stiamo prendendo un po’ di tempo per vedere come portare avanti la storia e cosa possiamo fare per onorare cos’è successo, cosa che è stata così inaspettato, dolorosa, terribile. Davvero.”

La notizia del maggiore screentime di Wright ha entusiasmato i fan della Marvel, al punto che il suo nome ha iniziato a entrare in tendenza su Twitter, con molti che hanno ipotizzato che questo potrebbe significare che erediterà il titolo di Black Panther dal fratello sullo schermo.

Sulla base dei numerosi tweet che abbiamo trovato dopo la notizia, sembra che i fan vogliano vedere Shuri assumere il ruolo della Pantera Nera, per non parlare del fatto che è qualcosa di effettivamente successo nei fumetti.

i cant wait for shuri to become black panther and piss off all the dudebros who got mad when they said she was the smartest person in the mcu — lee ⚯͛ they/them (@oberynsriddle) November 20, 2020

t’challa died in the comics and shuri takes on his role. It’s way more disrespectful to just recast him and pretend like nothing happened. Sending him off as a hero and having his younger sister follow in his footsteps is respectful https://t.co/eAcdlsF8Pj — Hana // endeavor’s defense attorney (@zenitsunflower) November 20, 2020

cant stop laughing at MCU fans complaining while not knowing Shuri was actually the Black Panther. i feel bad for comic fans having to deal with yall fr 😂 https://t.co/cdyUox9JrB pic.twitter.com/oqHY5yhWQH — 🖍 (@25thKiichi) November 20, 2020

not to jump to conclusions or anything but if bp2 really does center around shuri being black panther then she’d be the first black woman with a stand alone mcu movie……

pic.twitter.com/5EAQfjNHGg — jaa’s pink friday era (@thejaanico) November 21, 2020

It has to be her. The most respectful way for this to go is to honor Chadwick as T'Challa, and have Shuri step up into her own as Black Panther. Nobody needs to be recast, just shine the spotlight brighter on the incredible supporting characters and cast. https://t.co/GMvJEshEB7 — Kim Horcher N7 (@kimscorcher) November 21, 2020

