Craig Mazin rivela gli altri videogiochi che adora oltre The Last Of Us
Ieri HBO e PlayStation Productions hanno annunciato che il videogioco capolavoro The Last of Us verrà trasformato in uno show televisivo. Alla guida del progetto ci saranno il creatore della serie, Neil Druckmann, e Craig Mazin, noto per la sua miniserie in cinque parti, Chernobyl.
Detto questo, non molto tempo dopo l’annuncio, alcuni hanno iniziato a chiedersi: Mazin è un player? La risposta a questa domanda è: sì. Mazin non solo si diverte a giocare, ma sembra farlo abbastanza regolarmente.
Interagendo con i fan curiosi su Twitter, Mazin alla fine ha rivelato un elenco di alcuni dei suoi giochi preferiti. Ovviamente, The Last of Us è in testa, così come i grandi classici come BioShock e Super Mario 64. Nel frattempo, ci sono anche alcuni giochi inaspettati, come Dishonored 2, acclamato dalla critica, ma, come il suo predecessore, spesso dimenticato in elenchi come questi.
Di seguito, puoi dare un’occhiata all’elenco, che è organizzato senza alcun ordine particolare:
- The Last of Us
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fallout New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- GoldenEye 007
- Super Mario 64
- BioShock
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Half-Life
- Portal
- Batman: Arkham City
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Star Raiders
- Dishonored 2
- The Bard’s Tale
Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet:
— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 6, 2020
Oltre ai 20 giochi precedenti, Mazin ha anche riservato elogi speciali a Uncharted 4: La Fine di un Ladro, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed: Odysssey , MLB: The Show, Borderlands 2, e tutte i grandi titolo della Telltale.
Naturalmente, il punto di tutto questo è sì, Mazin è un player. Questo non significa necessariamente che sia più adatto a portare The Last of Us in TV di tanti altri, ma darà ad alcuni player la fiducia che la pluripremiata serie di videogiochi verrà reinventata non solo bene, ma fedelmente.