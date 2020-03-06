Craig Mazin rivela gli altri videogiochi che adora oltre The Last Of Us

Ieri HBO e PlayStation Productions hanno annunciato che il videogioco capolavoro The Last of Us verrà trasformato in uno show televisivo. Alla guida del progetto ci saranno il creatore della serie, Neil Druckmann, e Craig Mazin, noto per la sua miniserie in cinque parti, Chernobyl.

Leggi anche: il creatore di Chernobyl ed HBO svilupperanno una serie tv su The Last Of Us

Detto questo, non molto tempo dopo l’annuncio, alcuni hanno iniziato a chiedersi: Mazin è un player? La risposta a questa domanda è: sì. Mazin non solo si diverte a giocare, ma sembra farlo abbastanza regolarmente.

Interagendo con i fan curiosi su Twitter, Mazin alla fine ha rivelato un elenco di alcuni dei suoi giochi preferiti. Ovviamente, The Last of Us è in testa, così come i grandi classici come BioShock e Super Mario 64. Nel frattempo, ci sono anche alcuni giochi inaspettati, come Dishonored 2, acclamato dalla critica, ma, come il suo predecessore, spesso dimenticato in elenchi come questi.

Di seguito, puoi dare un’occhiata all’elenco, che è organizzato senza alcun ordine particolare:

The Last of Us

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto V

Fallout New Vegas

Fallout 4

GoldenEye 007

Super Mario 64

BioShock

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Half-Life

Portal

Batman: Arkham City

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Star Raiders

Dishonored 2

The Bard’s Tale

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet:

Oltre ai 20 giochi precedenti, Mazin ha anche riservato elogi speciali a Uncharted 4: La Fine di un Ladro, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed: Odysssey , MLB: The Show, Borderlands 2, e tutte i grandi titolo della Telltale.

Naturalmente, il punto di tutto questo è sì, Mazin è un player. Questo non significa necessariamente che sia più adatto a portare The Last of Us in TV di tanti altri, ma darà ad alcuni player la fiducia che la pluripremiata serie di videogiochi verrà reinventata non solo bene, ma fedelmente.

