Crimes of the Future: David Cronenberg si dice senza parole per la reazione al film a Cannes

David Cronenberg era “sicuro che alcuni sarebbero usciti dalla sala entro i primi cinque minuti” vedendo il suo elegante ma imperscrutabile Crimes of the Future, ma a quanto pare la gente di Cannes non ne ha mai abbastanza della sua allegoria della raccolta di organi.

Sebbene la proiezione per la stampa del film – con Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart e Léa Seydoux – abbia generato circa 15 uscite dalla sala, il pubblico ufficiale della prima era composto da persone più robuste. Solo una persona ha finito per uscire per quella che si è rivelata una pausa per il bagno.

Ambientato in un futuro imprecisato, Crimes of the Future vede il Saul Tenser di Mortensen, un artista performativo, che usa il suo corpo come, beh, la sua tela artistica. Insieme al partner interpretato da Seydoux, un ex chirurgo traumatologico, mostra pubblicamente la metamorfosi dei suoi organi durante spettacoli d’avanguardia. È una premessa semplice per scioccare gli spettatori – e Cronenberg è assolutamente d’accordo con questo.

“Mi aspetto persone che usciranno dalla sala a Cannes, ed è una cosa molto speciale”, ha detto Cronenberg a Deadline. “Le persone escono sempre e i sedili notoriamente fanno clack quando ti alzi, perché si piegano all’indietro e colpiscono la parte posteriore del sedile. Quindi, si sente clack, clack, clack. Se saranno indignati come lo erano con Crash succederà, ma in qualche modo non la penso così. Potrebbero essere disgustati al punto da voler andarsene, ma non è lo stesso che essere indignati. Tuttavia, non ho idea di cosa accadrà.”

Crash, l’ode di Cronenberg all’autoerotismo mortale, notoriamente ha portato a gente che usciva dalla sala al festival del 1996. I tempi sono cambiati e quest’anno i cinefili della Costa Azzurra hanno mantenuto la loro concentrazione al massimo, salutando infine Crimes of the Future con un’ovazione di sette minuti e mezzo. Cronenberg è stato, se non sorpreso, almeno commosso dalla reazione.

“Sono davvero senza parole”, ha detto il regista. “Questa è la prima volta che vedo questo film su uno schermo così grande, con un pubblico che non sia Viggo o il cast. Sono molto commosso dalla vostra risposta. Spero che stiate scherzando. Vi manderò un messaggio per vedere che lo intendete davvero. Grazie mille, è meraviglioso per me condividere il film, finalmente, con dei veri esseri umani. Aiuta davvero.”

Qui sotto ho raggruppato una serie di reazioni comparse sui social network. Potete usare l’opzione apposita per tradurli:

David Cronenberg predicted there'd

be Cannes walkouts during CRIMES OF THE FUTURE, and I counted around 15 who exited during the film's first press screening. Maybe walkouts are the new standing ovation! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 23, 2022

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE is worse than polarizing. It’s boring. There’s nothing shocking. Nothing difficult to watch. Nothing new. My biggest disappointment of the festival. #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/Ns2nsVRwGG — Karl Delossantos @ Cannes (@karl_delo) May 23, 2022

There will be before Crimes of the Future. And there will be after Crimes of the Future. I don't know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It is Cronenberg. Wow. I can't believe he made another film about flesh. pic.twitter.com/kph9KNTGDi — Alex @ #Cannes2022 (@firstshowing) May 23, 2022

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE: fascinating, radical and uncompromising with Cronenberg referencing his work in interesting ways but finding some new inspiration with the unexpected lyricism of the flesh too. Fantastic decaying seaside location and gorgeous score. I adored it! #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nA6Hm8ubhY — FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) May 23, 2022

Hmm… David Cronenberg’s CRIMES OF THE FUTURE feels like a sketch on the great man’s themes rather than a fully formed work. But the patent queasiness still clicks. (No, nobody ran screaming from the cinema.) #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/tTKFaS1er3 — 🥃Donald Clarke🎥 (@DonaldClarke63) May 23, 2022

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE: it’s…fine? Sweet and certainly smart but underwhelming to the point I’d kind of prefer it as a book or two hours longer? Expected to feel much much more! #Cannes2022 — Ella Kemp (@ella_kemp) May 23, 2022

David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” really isn’t as graphic as all that. Makeup and prosthetics sufficiently exaggerated. What was most disturbing personally was the fate of Brecken… Not often we see that sort of treatment of young characters on screen. Blergh. #Cannes2022 — Manori (@manori_r) May 23, 2022

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE… hmmm. maybe i was promised too much, or maybe it was my fault for expecting Cronenberg to push all the buttons on the control and go batshit insane (which just never happens)? Kristen fucking delivers. I need to sit on it i think? #Cannes2022 — gabe is @ cannes (@poetsonfilm) May 23, 2022

Il film segna il primo impegno alla regia di Cronenberg dopo Maps to the Stars del 2014, che ha fatto vincere a Julianne Moore il premio come migliore attrice a Cannes. Rivede anche Cronenberg tornare alla fantascienza/horror per la prima volta da “Existenz” del 1999. Il cast del regista comprende Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux e Kristen Stewart.

La sinossi ufficiale di “Crimes of the Future” di Neon recita: “Mentre la specie umana si adatta a un ambiente sintetico, il corpo subisce nuove trasformazioni e mutazioni. Con la sua compagna Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), artista performativo famoso, mostra pubblicamente la metamorfosi dei suoi organi in spettacoli d’avanguardia. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), un investigatore del National Organ Registry, segue ossessivamente i loro movimenti, quando viene rivelato un gruppo misterioso… la loro missione: usare la notorietà di Saul per far luce sulla prossima fase dell’evoluzione umana”.

Crimes of the Future uscirà nelle sale americane il 3 giugno.

