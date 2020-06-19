E’ morto Ian Holm: ci lascia a 88 anni la grande star de Il Signore degli Anelli e Alien

Il veterano attore britannico Ian Holm, protagonista de Il Signore degli Anelli e Alien, è morto a 88 anni.

In un messaggio al The Guardian, l’agente di Holm ha dichiarato: “È con grande tristezza che vi comunico che l’attore Sir Ian Holm è deceduto questa mattina all’età di 88 anni. È morto pacificamente in ospedale, con la sua famiglia e la badante”, aggiungendo che la sua malattia era correlata al Parkinson. “Affascinante, gentile e di grande talento, ci mancherà moltissimo”.

Holm era un volto immediatamente riconoscibile nel settore, considerato ugualmente abile sul palco o sullo schermo. Ha vinto un BAFTA ed è stato nominato all’Oscar per il suo ruolo nel 1981, in Chariots Of Fire, e ha interpretato Bilbo Baggins con grande successo nell’epica trilogia de Il Signore degli Anelli e nei film de Lo Hobbit.

Una delle sue esibizioni più iconiche fu il malfunzionante androide Ash in Alien di Ridley Scott.

Nato nel 1931 a Essex, nel Regno Unito, Holm eccelleva sul palco ed era un pilastro della Royal Shakespeare Company, vincendo un premio come miglior attore serale per Enrico V nel 1965. Era anche famoso per il suo lavoro con Harold Pinter e un magistrale re Lear nel 1997. Altre importanti esibizioni di Holm includono Time Bandits di Terry Gilliam e Brazil, The Madness Of King George, Il Quinto Elemento e The Sweet Hearafter di Atom Egoyan. Ha anche avuto un notevole successo sul piccolo schermo in spettacoli come The Borrowers.

L’attore è sopravvissuto dalla sua quarta moglie, De Stempel, e a cinque figli di precedenti relazioni, nonché dalla sua terza moglie, l’attrice Penelope Wilton.

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981. pic.twitter.com/x3OduDwoJe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but… you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020

We're saddened to hear that Sir Ian Holm, star of Lords of the Rings and Alien, has passed away https://t.co/ygMCRm95mr pic.twitter.com/CCe4LnZWQQ — BFI (at 🏠) (@BFI) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm. An incredible journey! pic.twitter.com/asqnHHpW4W — Janus Films (@janusfilms) June 19, 2020

Time Bandits, Dance With A Stranger, Brazil. Some of Ian Holm's great screen performances have seemed deceptively small, but actually been so powerful. Brimming with suppressed emotion. Goodbye Sir. pic.twitter.com/79pH7e3KlU — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) June 19, 2020

his apartment. They very kindly said yes. I was genuinely touched that he would let a complete stranger stay in his home. It turned out to be Ian Holm’s apartment. What a gentleman! RIP — Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) June 19, 2020

