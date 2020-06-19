E’ morto Ian Holm: ci lascia a 88 anni la grande star de Il Signore degli Anelli e Alien

Il veterano attore britannico Ian Holm, protagonista de Il Signore degli Anelli e Alien, è morto a 88 anni.

In un messaggio al The Guardian, l’agente di Holm ha dichiarato: “È con grande tristezza che vi comunico che l’attore Sir Ian Holm è deceduto questa mattina all’età di 88 anni. È morto pacificamente in ospedale, con la sua famiglia e la badante”, aggiungendo che la sua malattia era correlata al Parkinson. “Affascinante, gentile e di grande talento, ci mancherà moltissimo”.

Holm era un volto immediatamente riconoscibile nel settore, considerato ugualmente abile sul palco o sullo schermo. Ha vinto un BAFTA ed è stato nominato all’Oscar per il suo ruolo nel 1981, in Chariots Of Fire, e ha interpretato Bilbo Baggins con grande successo nell’epica trilogia de Il Signore degli Anelli e nei film de Lo Hobbit.

Una delle sue esibizioni più iconiche fu il malfunzionante androide Ash in Alien di Ridley Scott.

Nato nel 1931 a Essex, nel Regno Unito, Holm eccelleva sul palco ed era un pilastro della Royal Shakespeare Company, vincendo un premio come miglior attore serale per Enrico V nel 1965. Era anche famoso per il suo lavoro con Harold Pinter e un magistrale re Lear nel 1997. Altre importanti esibizioni di Holm includono Time Bandits di Terry Gilliam e Brazil, The Madness Of King George, Il Quinto Elemento e The Sweet Hearafter di Atom Egoyan. Ha anche avuto un notevole successo sul piccolo schermo in spettacoli come The Borrowers.

L’attore è sopravvissuto dalla sua quarta moglie, De Stempel, e a cinque figli di precedenti relazioni, nonché dalla sua terza moglie, l’attrice Penelope Wilton.

Seratul

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
