#FivePerfectMovies: le personalità di Hollywood propongo una top 5 di film perfetti
Un altro giorno, un altro argomento di tendenza che porta tutti a parlare su Twitter.
L’ultimo topic virale che ha spazzato la nazione è quello che i fan del cinema hanno chiamato “Five Perfect Movies”, a cui James Gunn ha risposto. La sfida è iniziata nel fine settimana, ma continua a vedere persone che parlano dei loro film preferiti, quindi anche alcune personalità di Hollywood, oltre Gunn hanno preso a partecipare.
I cineasti di tutto il mondo hanno iniziato a farsi avanti rivelando i titoli della loro top 5 di film perfetti. e fra questi figurano anche Rian Johnson e Edgar Wright che hanno proposto i loro due centesimi.
Di seguito vi mostriamo una raccolta dei tweet di famose personalità di Hollywood:
Okay… Here's, off the top of my head, 5 don't-touch-a-frame movies:
Umberto D,
Singin' In The Rain,
Rosemary's Baby,
2001: A Space Odyssey,
Mad Max: Fury Road.
Nominating @AnnoDracula @KermodeMovie @rianjohnson @corinhardy @bobfreelander.
The Conversation
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
2001
Duck Soup
The Master
5 perfect movies
The Innoccents
Brief Encounter
The Deer Hunter
E.T.
The silence of the lambs
I nominate @scottderrickson@paco_plaza@leeunkrich @curleecronin @lewismacdougall https://t.co/y51HZfkWf9
5 perfect movies
Rashomon
Taxi Driver
Blade Runner
Poltergeist
Se7en
I nominate@Massawyrm @MaggieLevin @zeldawilliams @mangiotto @ManMadeMoon https://t.co/8ofhS7ox4o
Okay, I never do these things but I've been in the house for a month so here goes. In no particular order:
The Thing
Seven
E.T.
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)
Trainspotting#FivePerfectMovies
The Social Network
Back to the Future
The Silence of the Lambs
Unforgiven
The Royal Tenenbaums#FivePerfectMovies
#FivePerfectMovies
Robocop
Return of the Living Dead
The Roadwarrior
Big Trouble in Little China
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
5 perfect movies (also gonna cheat):
Casablanca
Jaws
Vengeance Trilogy
Paris, Texas
Shawshank Redemption
4 more perfect movies:
The Thing (1982)
Godfather (1&2)
Before Trilogy
Quiz Show
1 perfect TV show:
The Wire
I nominate @k8siegel @theyearofelan @MollyQuinn93 https://t.co/GXfJm5L3E1
5 perfect movies
Casablanca
Seven Samurai
Pulp Fiction
Sing Street
Raiders of the Lost Ark
