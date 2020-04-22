#FivePerfectMovies: le personalità di Hollywood propongo una top 5 di film perfetti

Un altro giorno, un altro argomento di tendenza che porta tutti a parlare su Twitter.

L’ultimo topic virale che ha spazzato la nazione è quello che i fan del cinema hanno chiamato “Five Perfect Movies”, a cui James Gunn ha risposto. La sfida è iniziata nel fine settimana, ma continua a vedere persone che parlano dei loro film preferiti, quindi anche alcune personalità di Hollywood, oltre Gunn hanno preso a partecipare.

I cineasti di tutto il mondo hanno iniziato a farsi avanti rivelando i titoli della loro top 5 di film perfetti. e fra questi figurano anche Rian Johnson e Edgar Wright che hanno proposto i loro due centesimi.

Di seguito vi mostriamo una raccolta dei tweet di famose personalità di Hollywood:

The Conversation

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

2001

Duck Soup

The Master — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 20, 2020

5 perfect movies Rashomon

Taxi Driver

Blade Runner

Poltergeist

Se7en I nominate@Massawyrm @MaggieLevin @zeldawilliams @mangiotto @ManMadeMoon https://t.co/8ofhS7ox4o — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 19, 2020

Okay, I never do these things but I've been in the house for a month so here goes. In no particular order:

The Thing

Seven

E.T.

Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)

Trainspotting#FivePerfectMovies — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) April 21, 2020

The Social Network

Back to the Future

The Silence of the Lambs

Unforgiven

The Royal Tenenbaums#FivePerfectMovies — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) April 21, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

Robocop

Return of the Living Dead

The Roadwarrior

Big Trouble in Little China

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — Rob Schrab (@RobSchrab) April 21, 2020

5 perfect movies (also gonna cheat): Casablanca

Jaws

Vengeance Trilogy

Paris, Texas

Shawshank Redemption 4 more perfect movies: The Thing (1982)

Godfather (1&2)

Before Trilogy

Quiz Show 1 perfect TV show:

The Wire I nominate @k8siegel @theyearofelan @MollyQuinn93 https://t.co/GXfJm5L3E1 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 20, 2020

5 perfect movies Casablanca

Seven Samurai

Pulp Fiction

Sing Street

Raiders of the Lost Ark https://t.co/D17md1eS8Z — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 20, 2020

