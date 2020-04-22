#FivePerfectMovies: le personalità di Hollywood propongo una top 5 di film perfetti

Un altro giorno, un altro argomento di tendenza che porta tutti a parlare su Twitter.

L’ultimo topic virale che ha spazzato la nazione è quello che i fan del cinema hanno chiamato “Five Perfect Movies”, a cui James Gunn ha risposto. La sfida è iniziata nel fine settimana, ma continua a vedere persone che parlano dei loro film preferiti, quindi anche alcune personalità di Hollywood, oltre Gunn hanno preso a partecipare.

I cineasti di tutto il mondo hanno iniziato a farsi avanti rivelando i titoli della loro top 5 di film perfetti. e fra questi figurano anche Rian Johnson e Edgar Wright che hanno proposto i loro due centesimi.

Di seguito vi mostriamo una raccolta dei tweet di famose personalità di Hollywood:

