Godzilla vs Kong: le prime reazioni elogiano l’azione criticando però il lato umano del film

Le prime reazioni a Godzilla vs Kong stanno arrivando. Legendary ha dato il via al Monsterverse con Godzilla del 2014 prima di rimpolpare il franchise con Kong: Skull Island pochi anni dopo. L’universo è stato ampliato in Godzilla: King of the Monsters nel 2019, anticipando la battaglia tra i due Titani. I primi trailer hanno lasciato intendere Gojira sia il cattivo del film, ma questo è stato sempre più messo in discussione con il lancio di più materiale promozionale.

Quando i due Titani arriveranno al testa a testa, avranno anche squadre che tifano per loro. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård e Kaylee Hottle faranno il tifo per Kong, mentre Millie Bobby Brown (di ritorno da King of the Monsters) e Brian Tyree Henry cercheranno di scoprire perché Godzilla sembra stia attaccando il mondo.

King of the Monsters ha visto Godzilla finire con il mondo dalla sua parte, ma sembra che le maree siano cambiate da allora. Godzilla potrebbe avere un pesce più grande da friggere, tuttavia, con la sua battaglia con Kong e una potenziale apparizione di Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla vs Kong sembra ricco di trama, sequenze di combattimento, e ora che le prime reazioni dei fan arrivate online lasciano intendere cosa il film abbia in serbo per noi. Coloro che hanno visto il film lodano le sequenze di combattimento tra i due Titani, affermando che l’azione è all’altezza del clamore. Ci sono alcune critiche rivolte al lato umano della trama, con alcuni che dicono che i personaggi non si percepiscono come abbastanza sviluppati per sembrare realistici.

Potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune delle reazioni di seguito:

As expected – and probably as it should be – the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

My favorite memory of the prior Godzilla movie was tweeting this below, not realizing everyone else who tweeted that day went full on “THIS IS AWESOME,” so I got a lot of hate mail for about a week. https://t.co/1uS66hCu4k — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

I'm not crazy about the previous GODZILLA movie (it's my least favorite of the four) – story is confusing & you can't really see the fights. Completely different here – dug the story & the fights are pretty awesome. Director Adam Wingard's "Midnight Movie" vibes are all over this pic.twitter.com/Ax4het5M0n — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing. GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night! Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight 😂 Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting… Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

A detta di tutti, sembra che Godzilla vs Kong abbia fatto quello che doveva fare. Gli spettatori stanno elogiando il film per la sua scala visiva come per le scene di combattimento tra i due Titani, e questo è ciò che i fan non vedono l’ora di vedere.

Rendere bene le intricate battaglie in CGI è fondamentale in un film come questo, e il MonsterVerse in questo senso non ha mai avuto problemi.

La maggior parte delle critiche è rivolta al lato umano della trama del film che, ancora una volta, non sorprende. Il MonsterVerse ha avuto un curriculum incerto nel rimpolpare i suoi personaggi umani e Godzilla vs Kong non sembra diverso. Fortunatamente, gli umani giocano un piccolo ruolo nel determinare se questo film avrà successo o meno.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...