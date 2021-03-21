Godzilla vs Kong: le prime reazioni elogiano l’azione criticando però il lato umano del film

Le prime reazioni a Godzilla vs Kong stanno arrivando. Legendary ha dato il via al Monsterverse con Godzilla del 2014 prima di rimpolpare il franchise con Kong: Skull Island pochi anni dopo. L’universo è stato ampliato in Godzilla: King of the Monsters nel 2019, anticipando la battaglia tra i due Titani. I primi trailer hanno lasciato intendere Gojira sia il cattivo del film, ma questo è stato sempre più messo in discussione con il lancio di più materiale promozionale.

Quando i due Titani arriveranno al testa a testa, avranno anche squadre che tifano per loro. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård e Kaylee Hottle faranno il tifo per Kong, mentre Millie Bobby Brown (di ritorno da King of the Monsters) e Brian Tyree Henry cercheranno di scoprire perché Godzilla sembra stia attaccando il mondo.

King of the Monsters ha visto Godzilla finire con il mondo dalla sua parte, ma sembra che le maree siano cambiate da allora. Godzilla potrebbe avere un pesce più grande da friggere, tuttavia, con la sua battaglia con Kong e una potenziale apparizione di Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla vs Kong sembra ricco di trama, sequenze di combattimento, e ora che le prime reazioni dei fan arrivate online lasciano intendere cosa il film abbia in serbo per noi. Coloro che hanno visto il film lodano le sequenze di combattimento tra i due Titani, affermando che l’azione è all’altezza del clamore. Ci sono alcune critiche rivolte al lato umano della trama, con alcuni che dicono che i personaggi non si percepiscono come abbastanza sviluppati per sembrare realistici.

Potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune delle reazioni di seguito:

A detta di tutti, sembra che Godzilla vs Kong abbia fatto quello che doveva fare. Gli spettatori stanno elogiando il film per la sua scala visiva come per le scene di combattimento tra i due Titani, e questo è ciò che i fan non vedono l’ora di vedere.

Rendere bene le intricate battaglie in CGI è fondamentale in un film come questo, e il MonsterVerse in questo senso non ha mai avuto problemi.

La maggior parte delle critiche è rivolta al lato umano della trama del film che, ancora una volta, non sorprende. Il MonsterVerse ha avuto un curriculum incerto nel rimpolpare i suoi personaggi umani e Godzilla vs Kong non sembra diverso. Fortunatamente, gli umani giocano un piccolo ruolo nel determinare se questo film avrà successo o meno.

