HBO Max mostra stralci da Space Jam 2, Godzilla Vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad e altro in un nuovo promo

L’uscita di Space Jam: A New Legacy non è prevista fino a questa estate, per l’esattezza il 16 luglio, ma i fan non devono più aspettare per avere un closer-look al film, grazie ad un footage recentemente rivelato.

La star dei Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James è comparso in un promo condiviso da HBO Max, assieme ad un sacco di altri film.

Nel teaser c’è solo un breve stralcio di James e quello che sembra essere Bugs Bunny, entrambi sbalorditi e leggermente inorriditi quando un altro personaggio viene sollevato da una luce intensa o da un raggio traente in quello che sembra essere un tabellone segnapunti, ma che è chiaramente qualcosa di più. Il promo mostra però anche alcune clip da altri progetti, come l’attesissimo Godzilla Vs. Kong e The Suicide Squad.

Potete vederlo qui sotto:

Seratul

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
