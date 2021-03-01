Henry Cavill al centro di una polemica per via del fatto che ha frequentato Gina Carano

È sempre interessante apprendere fatti casuali che non hai mai saputo prima, ed uno di recente ha fatto il giro del web.

Come molte persone stanno scoprendo da poco, la star di The Witcher, Henry Cavill, era solito uscire con Gina Carano, che ha interpretato Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. Normalmente non sarebbe una notizia degna di nota, ma i fan di entrambi gli spettacoli se ne sono accorti sin da quando è stato annunciato che Carano è stata licenziata dalla Disney dopo aver pubblicato una serie di commenti controversi online.

L’ex combattente di MMA è stata licenziata dopo aver rilasciato commenti controversi e post sui social media, ma non torniamo di nuovo sull’argomento. Praticamente la questione ha permesso alle persone online di ricordare il momento in cui Henry Cavill e Gina Carano si sono frequentati, tra il 2012 e il 2013. Anche se è una vecchia notizia, le persone hanno preso a reagire in modo assai astioso.

I social media hanno criticato Cavill per aver frequentato Gina Carano in passato, e non è un’esagerazione affermare che questo utenti Twitter abbiano cercato di far diventare anche Cavil bersaglio delle rivolte online, solo per aver frequentato l’attrice quasi 10 anni fa.

In questo delirio fatto di molti commenti che hanno criticato l’attore per aver frequentato Gina Carano, ci sono stati anche esempi d’intelligenza in cui alcuni hanno difeso l’attore, sottolineando che tutti hanno almeno un ex. Fondamentalmente però è sbagliato giudicare le persone in questo modo.

 

Seratul

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
