Hollywood reagisce alla vittoria di Joe Biden per la presidenza degli Stati Uniti

Anche se non dovrebbe sorprendere, l’industria di Hollywood è al settimo cielo per Joe Biden che ha vinto le elezioni presidenziali del 2020, anche se abbiamo dovuto aspettare qualche giorno in più per scoprirlo.

Le reazioni sono iniziate subito dopo che la Pennsylvania, lo stato in cui è nato Biden, è stata convocata sabato mattina a favore dell’ex vice presidente di Barack Obama. Erano quasi in modo schiacciante positivi.

“La gente ha parlato!” Kerry Washington ha twittato. “Grazie a tutti coloro che hanno usato il loro voto e la loro voce per fare la storia. IL PRESIDENTE Joe Biden e il VICE PRESIDENTE Kamala Harris.”

Edward Norton ha scritto: “In realtà sono un po’ tremante per il sollievo. Niente mi ha fatto provare ansia e sgomento per tutto questo tempo, tranne che i miei cari sono gravemente malati. È così che ci siamo sentiti, tranne per il fatto che la persona amata malata era l’America e mi sento come se avessimo appena ricevuto la notizia che si riprenderà“.

Mentre la notte delle elezioni era tecnicamente martedì, la corsa per la più alta carica in America si è estesa a lungo. In effetti, all’epoca, il percorso sembrava favorire il presidente repubblicano in carica Donald Trump. Ma poi i voti per corrispondenza hanno cominciato a essere contati in molti stati chiave, e la maggior parte di quei voti è andata allo sfidante democratico.

Mentre i conteggi continuavano in stati chiave come la Pennsylvania, è iniziata a emergere una nuova storia, quella che mostrava che Biden aveva più voti per arrivare ai 270 necessari. Fu allora che la depressione collettiva di Hollywood si trasformò in ottimismo – e ora, in festa. Una volta che Biden ha vinto i 20 voti elettorali della Pennsylvania, il suo totale di 273 è stato sufficiente per porre fine alla follia.

Da parte sua, il presidente Trump ha accusato di “frode” il recente aumento di Biden. Tale affermazione non è stata dimostrata.

 

