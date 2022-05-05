House of the Dragon: ecco il nuovo teaser trailer e i character poster dei protagonisti

La HBO ha rivelato un nuovo trailer teaser infuocato di House of the Dragon e nove character poster con i protagonisti della serie prequel de Il Trono di Spade.

Ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi de Il Trono di Spade di HBO, la nuova serie, in arrivo il 21 agosto, racconta la storia della Casa Targaryen.

Guarda il nuovo teaser e i poster di House of the Dragon di seguito:

Qui sotto i poster:

Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. First of His Name. #ViserysTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/u7xUPJCaFE — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2022

Come la sua serie madre, House of the Dragon presenta un cast ampio con un nucleo più piccolo di personaggi al centro della sua storia, tra cui Paddy Considine (come Re Viserys I), Emmy D’Arcy (come Viserys), Matt Smith (nel ruolo del principe Daemon, il fratello minore di Viserys), Rhys Ifans (nel ruolo di Ser Otto Hightower, il Primo Cavaliere del Re), Olivia Cooke (nel ruolo di Lady Alicent Hightower, la figlia di Otto), Fabien Frankel (nel ruolo di Ser Criston Cole, un cavaliere con occhi per Rhaenrya), Steve Toussaint (nel ruolo di Lord Corlys Velaryon alias The Sea Snake), Eve Best (nel ruolo della Principessa Rhaenys Velaryon) e Sonoya Mizuno (nel ruolo di Mysaria, confidente di Daemon Targaryen).

House of the Dragon è stato creato dall’autore de Il Trono di Spade, George RR Martin assieme a Ryan J. Condal, basato sul romanzo di Martin “Fire & Blood”. Condal e il regista Miguel Sapochnik sono produttori esecutivi e co-showrunner della serie; Martin e Vince Gerardis sono anche produttori esecutivi insieme a Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Ron Schmidt, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel e Greg Yaitanes.

Come riportato il mese scorso, House of the Dragon è costato alla HBO meno di 20 milioni di dollari ad episodio, e la prima stagione conta 10 episodi. Per fare un confronto, Il Trono di Spade è costato alla HBO circa $ 100 milioni a stagione. Il suo prezzo per episodio è iniziato a circa $ 6 milioni nella prima stagione ed è salito a $ 15 milioni per l’ottava e ultima stagione dello show.

