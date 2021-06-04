Il co-creatore di How I Met Your Mother afferma di voler modificare o “rimuovere alcune cose” dalla serie comica dopo il rewatch

Più di sette anni dopo la fine di How I Met Your Mother nel 2014, il co-creatore Carter Bays desidera poter cambiare alcuni aspetti della serie comica di successo.

Bays, che sta rivedendo la commedia, ha documentato la sua esperienza di un rewatch su Twitter, dove ha condiviso che gli piacerebbe apportare alcune modifiche.

“Non entrerò nello specifico, ma dirò solo che mi piacerebbe entrare in una stanza di montaggio e andare giù in stile George Lucas su questa cosa, e rimuovere alcune cose che vorrei davvero non ci fossero. Scommetto che non mancherebbe a nessuno”, Bays ha twittato venerdì.

Qui sotto i tweet:

I'm still doing a HIMYM rewatch and trying to keep my commentary to a minimum but I just have to say I'm at the end of S3 and my gosh, how am I only 1/3 of the way through this thing?? There's so much of it! — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) June 4, 2021

Also I won't go into specifics but I'll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn't in there and I bet nobody would miss. — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) June 4, 2021

Bays ha concluso la terza stagione e ha detto che avrebbe ridotto al minimo i suoi commenti sulla commedia, ma si è chiesto: “come faccio a essere solo 1/3 di questa cosa?? C’è così tanto”, ha twittato.

Ha anche condiviso che gli piacerebbe fare uno spin-off chiamato “Rebound Bro” di William Forte, sottolineando che le “risate più difficili finora” sono state ogni volta che il personaggio di Forte, Randy, è apparso sullo schermo. Uno spin-off ufficiale, How I Met Your Father, è in lavorazione su Hulu con Hilary Duff come protagonista. La serie proviene da Isaac Aptaker ed Elizabeth Berger.

