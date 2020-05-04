Il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha rivelato un design inutilizzato per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite unused concepts for X Men Apocalypse. #Apocalypse is my favorite #X-Men villains and to get a chance to work on him was really exciting. If I had the time, there are a lot of characters from the comics that I would love to do some fan art of, But I’m always way too busy. It’s funny, as a child I would struggle with insomnia and I used to lay awake at night designing what these characters from the comics would look like in movies. Are used to collect wizard comic book guides and they would do something called casting call. That must’ve gotten my imagination going. #conceptart #costumedesign #xmen #xmenapocalypse #zbrush