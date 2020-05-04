Il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha rivelato un design inutilizzato per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac

Il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha rivelato un design inutilizzato per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac nella saga di film degli X-Men.

X-Men: Apocalisse dei 20th Century Studios ha introdotto il potente cattivo titolare nella serie di film, con Oscar Isaac nel ruolo. Tuttavia, la maggior parte dei fan è rimasta meno che soddisfatta del design dell’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac, che molti dicono assomigliare davvero poco alla versione del personaggio dei fumetti.

Ora, il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha usato il suo account Instagram ufficiale per condividere un’illustrazione di concetto inutilizzata per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac che è notevolmente più accurata dei fumetti.

Potete vederla qui sotto:

Seratul

