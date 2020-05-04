Il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha rivelato un design inutilizzato per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac
Il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha rivelato un design inutilizzato per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac nella saga di film degli X-Men.
X-Men: Apocalisse dei 20th Century Studios ha introdotto il potente cattivo titolare nella serie di film, con Oscar Isaac nel ruolo. Tuttavia, la maggior parte dei fan è rimasta meno che soddisfatta del design dell’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac, che molti dicono assomigliare davvero poco alla versione del personaggio dei fumetti.
Ora, il concept artist Jerad S. Marantz ha usato il suo account Instagram ufficiale per condividere un’illustrazione di concetto inutilizzata per l’Apocalisse di Oscar Isaac che è notevolmente più accurata dei fumetti.
Potete vederla qui sotto:
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite unused concepts for X Men Apocalypse. #Apocalypse is my favorite #X-Men villains and to get a chance to work on him was really exciting. If I had the time, there are a lot of characters from the comics that I would love to do some fan art of, But I’m always way too busy. It’s funny, as a child I would struggle with insomnia and I used to lay awake at night designing what these characters from the comics would look like in movies. Are used to collect wizard comic book guides and they would do something called casting call. That must’ve gotten my imagination going. #conceptart #costumedesign #xmen #xmenapocalypse #zbrush