Il regista Scott Derrickson ha spiegato il suo allontanamento del sequel di Doctor Strange?

Scott Derrickson ha rivelato perché si è allontanato dai Marvel Studios dopo aver diretto Doctor Strange nel 2016.

Sebbene la maggior parte dei fan sia ansiosa di vedere cosa porterà Sam Raimi al Marvel Cinematic Universe con Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, è comunque deludente che Scott Derrickson non tornerà nel sequel con il suo stile unico. Il sequel è diventato rapidamente un progetto affascinante per i Marvel Studios, poiché si collegherà alla serie Disney Plus, WandaVision, e Elizabeth Olsen si unirà allo Stregone Supremo nel film.

Scott Derrickson è recentemente andato su Twitter a spiegare brevemente il motivo dietro la sua uscita dal progetto Marvel Studios. Il regista ha fatto notare che, sebbene abbia affrontato alcune scelte creative difficili nel 2020, voleva assicurarsi che non avrebbe mai realizzato il film di qualcun altro invece del suo, riferendosi presumibilmente al sequel di Doctor Strange.

Derrickson originariamente ha preso la decisione dopo aver lavorato a The Day The Earth Stood Still, ed è rimasto fedele alla sua promessa. L’ambiguo tweet sembra suggerire che i suoi piani per il sequel di Doctor Strange fossero molto diversi da ciò che i Marvel Studios intendevano produrre.

I’ve made some hard creative choices this year. But I swore after making The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) that I would never again find myself at the end of somebody else’s movie, and I’m sticking to that. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 22, 2020

