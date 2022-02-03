Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, ecco una serie di character poster per la serie Prime Video

Dopo aver di recente rivelato il titolo della serie Amazon de Il Signore degli Anelli, con un fantastico video che in molti credevamo essere CGI, ed invece un dietro le quinte ci ha mostrato la verità, ecco una nuova serie di anticipazioni.

L’attesissima serie de Il Signore degli Anelli di Amazon Prime Video è stata ufficialmente intitolata “The Rings of Power”. Il servizio di streaming ha rivelato il titolo rilasciando il primo teaser trailer della serie assieme alla data d’uscita, che adesso è confermata essere il 2 settembre 2022.

In una serie di post raffiguranti alcuni personaggi della serie, abbiamo visto scorci delle loro mani e di alcuni costumi di scena, con alcune descrizioni allegate. Quella allegata ad un personaggio che poggia le mani su un martello recita: “Primo piano delle mani di qualcuno su un grosso martello di metallo. Non vediamo la faccia di questa persona, ma vediamo una barba rossa. Le mani hanno più anelli. Vediamo il petto della persona dietro le mani rivestito di un’armatura cremisi”.

Successivamente vediamo un’altra immagine che è descritta con le parole: “Primo piano delle mani di qualcuno. Non vediamo il volto di questa persona. Le sue mani sono intrecciate e c’è polvere d’oro sulle sue dita. Indossa braccialetti d’oro e gioielli e una veste fluente con triangoli d’oro avvolti sulle spalle.

Un’altra descrizione con una nuova immagine recita: “Primo piano della mano sinistra di qualcuno che tiene una verga d’oro. Non vediamo il volto di questa persona. Nella parte superiore dell’asta c’è quella che sembra essere una piccola scultura. C’è un anello sulla mano e possiamo vedere che la persona è vestita con semplici abiti marrone chiaro”.

E così via, con immagini e descrizioni.

Viaggia nella Terra di Mezzo con Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere

La prossima serie di Amazon Studios porta sugli schermi per la prima volta in assoluto le leggende eroiche della mitica storia della Seconda Era della Terra di Mezzo. Questo dramma epico è ambientato migliaia di anni prima degli eventi de Lo Hobbit e Il Signore degli Anelli di J. R. R. Tolkien, e riporterà gli spettatori nell’era in cui furono forgiati grandi poteri, i regni crebbero gloriosamente e caddero in rovina, gli eroi più improbabili furono messi alla prova, la speranza rimase appesa a un filo e il più grande cattivo mai creato dalla penna di Tolkien minacciò di far cadere tutto il mondo nell’oscurità.

Partendo da un periodo di relativa pace, la serie segue un cast corale di personaggi, sia familiari che nuovi, mentre affrontano il tanto temuto riemergere del male nella Terra di Mezzo. Dalle profondità più oscure delle Montagne Nebbiose, alle maestose foreste della capitale degli elfi Lindon, dal mozzafiato regno insulare di Númenor, fino agli angoli più remoti della mappa, questi regni e personaggi si daranno battaglia per lasciare il mondo in eredità a coloro che sopravvivranno dopo la loro scomparsa.

Il cast principale della serie comprende Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman e Sara Zwangobani. Gli showrunner JD Payne e Patrick McKay sono i produttori esecutivi dello spettacolo.

La serie sarà rilasciata su Prime Video il 2 settembre 2022.

