Kelly Preston è morta di cancro al seno all’età di 57 anni.
John Travolta è comparso su Instagram per piangere la morte di sua moglie. Combatteva la malattia da due anni. Travolta ha pubblicato alcune immagini sul social media mentre numerose star si sono riversate nei commenti per esprimere le loro condoglianze per la perdita.
La Preston ha recitato in numerosi film nel corso della sua carriera. Alcuni dei più grandi film includevano Jerry Maguire, Twins e Mischief. Un rappresentante della famiglia ha anche offerto un commento alla rivista People chiarendo come la famiglia desiderasse mantenere pubblica la diagnosi e combattere fino a questo momento.
“La mattina del 12 luglio 2020, Kelly Preston, adorata moglie e madre, è deceduta dopo una battaglia di due anni contro il cancro al seno”, ha detto il rappresentante alla pubblicazione. “Scegliendo di mantenere la sua lotta privata, era stata sottoposta a cure mediche da qualche tempo, supportata dalla sua famiglia e dai suoi amici più cari.”
Qui sotto il post di Travolta:
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT