L’attrice di Stargirl, Anjelika Washington, rivela che ha affrontato il produttore circa la stunt double e la sua blackface
Mentre attori e attrici continuano a farsi avanti per maltrattamenti ricevuti a Hollywood, l’attrice di Stargirl, Anjelika Washington, ha rivelato una storia molto particolare dietro le quinte dello show.
In un post su Instagram, Washington ha scritto del suo tempo apparendo come guest star in una serie, che lei non nomina ma sembra essere la serie del 2017 intitolata Versus.
Durante il suo periodo nella serie, Washington ha rivelato che la sua controfigura era una donna bianca dipinta in volto per apparire nera. Dopo aver affrontato il produttore della serie a proposito di questo, Washington dice che le è stato detto che non è stato possibile trovare una controfigura nera e che “dovrebbe essere grata di essere qui”.
“Ho subito iniziato a farmi delle domande”, ha scritto Washington. “‘Sembro ingrata? Mi sto lamentando? Forse è così? Così ho detto ‘ok’, e mi sono seduta sulla mia sedia, zitta e ho cercato di pensare pensieri positivi. (Da qui il mio sorriso in questa foto) Ma davvero, mi sono sentita impotente, senza voce e in qualche modo ingrata… chi mi conosce sa che ‘grata’ è una delle mie parole e dei miei sentimenti preferiti. Quindi, in questo momento, mi sentivo in qualche modo nel torto. Ma NO, non avevo torto.
Vedi, c’è questa cosa opprimente che accade spesso quando tutto è sono gestito da bianchi sui set (e in qualsiasi settore) in cui cercano di manipolare manipolare le persone di colore cercando di farle sentire grate di essere lì. Ci fanno questo perché sanno che loro * letteralmente * gestiscono lo spettacolo. Si sentono come dei salvatori nel dare un ruolo a una giovane ragazza nera nel loro spettacolo, anche se la maggior parte delle volte è solo per soddisfare un bisogno. Spesso non controllano se siamo a nostro agio con ciò che ci stanno chiedendo, spesso ci chiamano poco professionali o dive per esserci difesi, e la maggior parte delle volte se la cavano pagandoci molto meno dei nostri colleghi. Ecco perché essere inclusivi e assumere persone di colore davanti e dietro le telecamere è estremamente imperativo.”
Qui sotto il post:
View this post on Instagram
Flashback to 2017. My 4th job as an actor, my first recurring guest star, and my first time having a stunt double— and they painted her black. I was very uncomfortable (as anyone would be to meet your double in blackface) so I spoke up for myself, I pulled one of our producers aside and asked “Why isn’t my stunt double black like me? Isn’t that the point of a “double?” She responded “Sure. But we couldn’t find a black stunt double in LA. Los Angeles doesn’t have many black stunt performers. But aren’t you happy to be working? You should be thankful to be here.” ….I immediately started to question myself: “Do I sound ungrateful? Am I complaining? Maybe this is just how it is?” So I said “okay.”, I sat down in my chair, shut up, and tried to think positive thoughts. (Hence my smile in this photo) But really, I felt powerless, voiceless, and somehow ungrateful…. Anyone who knows me knows that “grateful” is one of my favorite words and feelings. So in this moment I felt like somehow I was in the wrong for speaking up for myself. But NO, she was wrong. See, there’s this oppressive thing that often happens when everyone and everything are ran by white people on sets (and in any industry) where they try to manipulate POC into just being GRATEFUL to be there. They do this to us because they know that they *literally* run the show. They feel like a savior for giving a young black girl a role in their show, even though most times it’s just to check a box. They often don’t check to see if we are comfortable with what they are asking of us, they often call us unprofessional or a diva for advocating for ourselves, and most times they get away with paying us wayyy less than our costars…. This is why being inclusive and hiring POC in front of the camera and behind it, is extremely imperative. Luckily for me, I kicked ass in my action scenes and my stunt double wasn’t even used. But the thing is, the whole time I kept telling myself “I have to be great. No, I have to be better than great. I have to be so amazing that they don’t need her. No one can know that I have a stunt double in blackface.” **more to the story: Rest in comments**
Washington ha scritto che ha davvero spaccato nelle sue scene d’azione, facendo in modo che la stint double per la maggior parte del tempo non servisse, ed ha aggiunto che per tutto il tempo in cui ha recitato nei suoi stunt ha dovuto essere più che eccezionale, perché era determinata a assicurarsi di sapere che lo stunt double lo sapesse.
Nei commenti del suo post, Washington ha concluso che sta facendo un voto “per non permettere mai più che questi tipi di micro e macro aggressioni accadano” di nuovo a lei.
“E neanche tu dovresti” aggiunge. “Dobbiamo valorizzare di più noi stessi, camminare a testa alta anche se ci chiamano diva. Dobbiamo usare la nostra voce anche se ci urlano contro. Dobbiamo chiedere l’uguaglianza anche se ci chiamano ingrati. La prossima generazione dipende da noi. #Blacklivesmatter.”