L’attrice di Stargirl, Anjelika Washington, rivela che ha affrontato il produttore circa la stunt double e la sua blackface

Mentre attori e attrici continuano a farsi avanti per maltrattamenti ricevuti a Hollywood, l’attrice di Stargirl, Anjelika Washington, ha rivelato una storia molto particolare dietro le quinte dello show.

In un post su Instagram, Washington ha scritto del suo tempo apparendo come guest star in una serie, che lei non nomina ma sembra essere la serie del 2017 intitolata Versus.

Durante il suo periodo nella serie, Washington ha rivelato che la sua controfigura era una donna bianca dipinta in volto per apparire nera. Dopo aver affrontato il produttore della serie a proposito di questo, Washington dice che le è stato detto che non è stato possibile trovare una controfigura nera e che “dovrebbe essere grata di essere qui”.

“Ho subito iniziato a farmi delle domande”, ha scritto Washington. “‘Sembro ingrata? Mi sto lamentando? Forse è così? Così ho detto ‘ok’, e mi sono seduta sulla mia sedia, zitta e ho cercato di pensare pensieri positivi. (Da qui il mio sorriso in questa foto) Ma davvero, mi sono sentita impotente, senza voce e in qualche modo ingrata… chi mi conosce sa che ‘grata’ è una delle mie parole e dei miei sentimenti preferiti. Quindi, in questo momento, mi sentivo in qualche modo nel torto. Ma NO, non avevo torto.

Vedi, c’è questa cosa opprimente che accade spesso quando tutto è sono gestito da bianchi sui set (e in qualsiasi settore) in cui cercano di manipolare manipolare le persone di colore cercando di farle sentire grate di essere lì. Ci fanno questo perché sanno che loro * letteralmente * gestiscono lo spettacolo. Si sentono come dei salvatori nel dare un ruolo a una giovane ragazza nera nel loro spettacolo, anche se la maggior parte delle volte è solo per soddisfare un bisogno. Spesso non controllano se siamo a nostro agio con ciò che ci stanno chiedendo, spesso ci chiamano poco professionali o dive per esserci difesi, e la maggior parte delle volte se la cavano pagandoci molto meno dei nostri colleghi. Ecco perché essere inclusivi e assumere persone di colore davanti e dietro le telecamere è estremamente imperativo.”