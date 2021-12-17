Matrix Resurrections: ecco le prime reazioni al sequel della saga di Lilly e Lana Wachowski

Le prime reazioni Matrix Resurrections sono arrivate online, e a scasi di equivoci, non troverete proprio un consenso totale tra loro – come se fosse una novità per questa regista.

Lana Wachowski torna a co-scrivere e dirigere questo sequel senza sua sorella Lilly, ma con Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss che riprendono i loro ruoli di Neo e Trinity dalla rivoluzionaria trilogia originale di Matrix. La storia è stata saldamente nascosta e, a giudicare dalle prime reazioni al film, non è necessariamente un seguito diretto. Dell’ondata iniziale di critici, molti hanno individuato la natura “meta” di The Matrix 4, con cui la Wachowski sembra commentare la natura stessa dei reboot e dei sequel legacy.

TheWrap lo ha descritto come un “come se Gremlins 2 avesse un budget di $ 150 milioni e un sacco di Kung Fu”. Collider ha aggiunto che “Matrix Resurrections sembra Lana Wachowski che spera che questo film abbia bisogno di esistere, e che se deve esistere allora lo avrebbe fatto come una grande, dannata storia d’amore”.

Indiewire, nel frattempo, lo ha definito “il sequel di Hollywood più audace e vividamente personale dopo Gli ultimi Jedi“, e non è stato l’unico a fare riferimento al divisivo ma oggettivamente sensazionale sequel di Star Wars diretto da Rian Johnson.

Slashfilm ha definito il film un “esplosione totale” e lo ha descritto come “strano, romantico” ed “estremamente meta” prima di paragonarlo favorevolmente a un altro meta sequel, “Il nuovo Nightmare di Wes Craven”. Vox ha riconosciuto che, sebbene l’abbia adorato “un sacco di persone lo ha descritto negativamente”, e in effetti anche tra gli elogi positivi per il film c’è ancora qualche reazione mista.

Potete dare un’occhiata a una carrellata più completa dell’ondata iniziale di reazioni di seguito:

#TheMatrixResurrections is an unexpected delight. It’s a sequel/reboot that is confident and complex, stuffed with new ideas and designs and creatures, unwilling to simply unspool what’s come before. Like if “Gremlins 2” had a $150 million budget and lots of Kung Fu. What a ride. pic.twitter.com/kzIg6G3YIg — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT? I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

I loved the Matrix Resurrections, but I'm not too surprised by the polarized response. It's a smart and romantic response to the monotony of remake culture, it's also genuinely hilarious and kicks a ton of ass — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) December 17, 2021

Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. pic.twitter.com/oIRfGcel30 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 17, 2021

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is much more meta than you’re expecting, locking on to the original film like a Sonic & Knuckles cartridge so it can remix and riff to Lana W’s delight. Loved all that, loved the love story, loved gay actors throwing punches. But action is surprisingly blah! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that. Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

I have very complicated feelings about #TheMatrixResurrections. I’m not sure which movie it wants to be, an expanded world sequel or a story about a person being consumed by their own creation. One of those is an interesting idea but it doesn’t stick the landing on either. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) December 17, 2021

I would just like to say that I love how much Lana Wachowski clearly loves love and the rest I will probably save for a thing I am writing. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/rpmvF7A3lq — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) December 17, 2021

Dalla visionaria regista Lana Wachowski arriva “Matrix Resurrections”, il tanto atteso quarto film nell’innovativo franchise che ha ridefinito un genere.

Il nuovo film riunisce nuovamente le star Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss nei ruoli iconici che hanno reso famosi Neo e Trinity.

Il film è interpretato anche da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (il franchise di “Aquaman”), Jessica Henwick (per la TV “Iron Fist”, “Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”, per la TV “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl – L’amore bugiardo”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV “Quantico”), Christina Ricci (TV “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story”, “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV “Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me”), Eréndira Ibarra (serie “Sense8”, “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (serie “Empire”), Max Riemelt (serie “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (serie “Sense8”, “Treadstone “), e Jada Pinkett Smith (“Attacco al potere 3 – Angel Has Fallen”, “Gotham” per la TV).

Lana Wachowski ha diretto il film da una sceneggiatura di Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, basato sui personaggi creati dai Wachowski. Il film è stato prodotto da Grant Hill, James McTeigue e Lana Wachowski. I produttori esecutivi sono Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman e Bruce Berman. Il team creativo scelto da Wachowski dietro le quinte comprende i collaboratori di “Sense8”: i direttori della fotografia Daniele Massaccesi e John Toll, gli scenografi Hugh Bateup e Peter Walpole, il montatore Joseph Jett Sally, la costumista Lindsay Pugh, il supervisore agli effetti visivi Dan Glass e i compositori Johnny Klimek e Tom Tykwer. La Warner Bros. Pictures presenta, in associazione con Village Roadshow Pictures, in associazione con Venus Castina Productions, “Matrix Resurrections”. Il film sarà distribuito in tutto il mondo dalla Warner Bros. Pictures. Sarà nelle sale italiane a partire dal 1 gennaio 2022.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...