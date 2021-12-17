Matrix Resurrections: ecco le prime reazioni al sequel della saga di Lilly e Lana Wachowski

Le prime reazioni Matrix Resurrections sono arrivate online, e a scasi di equivoci, non troverete proprio un consenso totale tra loro – come se fosse una novità per questa regista.

Lana Wachowski torna a co-scrivere e dirigere questo sequel senza sua sorella Lilly, ma con Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss che riprendono i loro ruoli di Neo e Trinity dalla rivoluzionaria trilogia originale di Matrix. La storia è stata saldamente nascosta e, a giudicare dalle prime reazioni al film, non è necessariamente un seguito diretto. Dell’ondata iniziale di critici, molti hanno individuato la natura “meta” di The Matrix 4, con cui la Wachowski sembra commentare la natura stessa dei reboot e dei sequel legacy.

TheWrap lo ha descritto come un “come se Gremlins 2 avesse un budget di $ 150 milioni e un sacco di Kung Fu”. Collider ha aggiunto che “Matrix Resurrections sembra Lana Wachowski che spera che questo film abbia bisogno di esistere, e che se deve esistere allora lo avrebbe fatto come una grande, dannata storia d’amore”.

Indiewire, nel frattempo, lo ha definito “il sequel di Hollywood più audace e vividamente personale dopo Gli ultimi Jedi“, e non è stato l’unico a fare riferimento al divisivo ma oggettivamente sensazionale sequel di Star Wars diretto da Rian Johnson.

Slashfilm ha definito il film un “esplosione totale” e lo ha descritto come “strano, romantico” ed “estremamente meta” prima di paragonarlo favorevolmente a un altro meta sequel, “Il nuovo Nightmare di Wes Craven”. Vox ha riconosciuto che, sebbene l’abbia adorato “un sacco di persone lo ha descritto negativamente”, e in effetti anche tra gli elogi positivi per il film c’è ancora qualche reazione mista.

Potete dare un’occhiata a una carrellata più completa dell’ondata iniziale di reazioni di seguito:

Dalla visionaria regista Lana Wachowski arriva “Matrix Resurrections”, il tanto atteso quarto film nell’innovativo franchise che ha ridefinito un genere.
Il nuovo film riunisce nuovamente le star Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss nei ruoli iconici che hanno reso famosi Neo e Trinity.

Il film è interpretato anche da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (il franchise di “Aquaman”), Jessica Henwick (per la TV “Iron Fist”, “Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”, per la TV “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl – L’amore bugiardo”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV “Quantico”), Christina Ricci (TV “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story”, “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV “Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me”), Eréndira Ibarra (serie “Sense8”, “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (serie “Empire”), Max Riemelt (serie “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (serie “Sense8”, “Treadstone “), e Jada Pinkett Smith (“Attacco al potere 3 – Angel Has Fallen”, “Gotham” per la TV).

Lana Wachowski ha diretto il film da una sceneggiatura di Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, basato sui personaggi creati dai Wachowski. Il film è stato prodotto da Grant Hill, James McTeigue e Lana Wachowski. I produttori esecutivi sono Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman e Bruce Berman.

Il team creativo scelto da Wachowski dietro le quinte comprende i collaboratori di “Sense8”: i direttori della fotografia Daniele Massaccesi e John Toll, gli scenografi Hugh Bateup e Peter Walpole, il montatore Joseph Jett Sally, la costumista Lindsay Pugh, il supervisore agli effetti visivi Dan Glass e i compositori Johnny Klimek e Tom Tykwer.

La Warner Bros. Pictures presenta, in associazione con Village Roadshow Pictures, in associazione con Venus Castina Productions, “Matrix Resurrections”. Il film sarà distribuito in tutto il mondo dalla Warner Bros. Pictures. Sarà nelle sale italiane a partire dal 1 gennaio 2022.

