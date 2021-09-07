Matrix Resurrections: ecco una serie di prime immagini ed il primo teaser trailer!
Dopo l’aggiornamento del sito “What is The Matrix”, che al tempo fu teatro della campagna marketing dedicata alla trilogia originale di Matrix, grazie ad Erik Davis su Twitter sono arrivate online quelle che sembrano proprio essere le prime immagini di Matrix Resurrections.
Ma non è tutto, infatti è stato pubblicato un primissimo teaser trailer, in attesa della versione integrale che sarà resa disponibile online fra due giorni.
Qua sotto potete vedere una serie d’immagini grazie ai tweet:
It’s official! I can confirm the first trailer for #TheMatrixResurrections will drop Thursday. Check out this website that gives you 180k unique teaser videos, which include first looks at Keanu as Neo and Yahya as ?? and lots morehttps://t.co/Y42SvOiFpy pic.twitter.com/iWWiO8yfBd
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 7, 2021
The visuals on this film look incredible. Here are some more images… including a Trinity action shot! Keep trying the website throughout the day as it keeps adding new shots#TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/WKDln3X6DY
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 7, 2021
E qui sotto il teaser trailer:
Nel cast figurano Keanu Reeves nella parte di Neo, Carrie Ann-Moss nella parte di Trinity, Jada Pinkett-Smith nella parte di Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt nella parte di Agent Johnson, Lambert Wilson nella parte di Il Merovingio e alcune new entry interpretate da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra e Jonathan Groff.
Matrix Resurrections è diretto e scritto da Lana Wachowski, con la collaborazione di Aleksander Hemon e David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). John Toll figura alla direzione della fotografia.
Matrix Resurrections uscirà al cinema il 22 dicembre 2021.