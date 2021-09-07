Matrix Resurrections: ecco una serie di prime immagini ed il primo teaser trailer!

Dopo l’aggiornamento del sito “What is The Matrix”, che al tempo fu teatro della campagna marketing dedicata alla trilogia originale di Matrix, grazie ad Erik Davis su Twitter sono arrivate online quelle che sembrano proprio essere le prime immagini di Matrix Resurrections.

Ma non è tutto, infatti è stato pubblicato un primissimo teaser trailer, in attesa della versione integrale che sarà resa disponibile online fra due giorni.

Qua sotto potete vedere una serie d’immagini grazie ai tweet:

It’s official! I can confirm the first trailer for #TheMatrixResurrections will drop Thursday. Check out this website that gives you 180k unique teaser videos, which include first looks at Keanu as Neo and Yahya as ?? and lots morehttps://t.co/Y42SvOiFpy pic.twitter.com/iWWiO8yfBd

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 7, 2021