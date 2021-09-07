Matrix Resurrections: ecco una serie di prime immagini ed il primo teaser trailer!

Dopo l’aggiornamento del sito “What is The Matrix”, che al tempo fu teatro della campagna marketing dedicata alla trilogia originale di Matrix, grazie ad Erik Davis su Twitter sono arrivate online quelle che sembrano proprio essere le prime immagini di Matrix Resurrections.

Ma non è tutto, infatti è stato pubblicato un primissimo teaser trailer, in attesa della versione integrale che sarà resa disponibile online fra due giorni.

Qua sotto potete vedere una serie d’immagini grazie ai tweet:

E qui sotto il teaser trailer:

Nel cast figurano Keanu Reeves nella parte di Neo, Carrie Ann-Moss nella parte di Trinity, Jada Pinkett-Smith nella parte di Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt nella parte di Agent Johnson, Lambert Wilson nella parte di Il Merovingio e alcune new entry interpretate da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra e Jonathan Groff.

Matrix Resurrections è diretto e scritto da Lana Wachowski, con la collaborazione di Aleksander Hemon e David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). John Toll figura alla direzione della fotografia.

Matrix Resurrections uscirà al cinema il 22 dicembre 2021.

