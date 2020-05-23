Mulan: Niki Caro parla di come ha sfruttato la violenza senza mostrarla esplicitamente

View this post on Instagram

When you watch a completed film it’s easy to believe that every choice was perfectly planned, and that making the movie was all about just executing those (hopefully) great ideas. Not so. Developing and prepping a movie is a vigorous, fluid, and more organic process than you might expect. Ideas are born and discarded. Sequences prove to be more expensive than budget allows. Locations, however beautiful, can be logistical nightmares. So this week I thought I’d talk about the some of the u-turns, pivots, dead ends, and sequences that never made it. Like this one. This is an early boarded sequence of a fight between Mulan and Xianniang that was originally written to take place in tree tops. To be honest, I was a bit uneasy about the treetops idea, since it was very much the territory of the original ‘Crouching Tiger’ and I wanted our movie to be different. But the boards were cool and at the time I didn’t have a better idea. Boards by @janewushu #mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue