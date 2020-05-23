Mulan: Niki Caro parla di come ha sfruttato la violenza senza mostrarla esplicitamente
In attesa di vedere il risultato finale, la regista Niki Caro parla di come ha sfruttato la violenza senza mostrarla esplicitamente nel remake live-action di Mulan.
L’epidemia del Coronavirus ci ha impedito di vedere il remake live-action di Mulan che sarebbe dovuto uscire ad aprile. Il film per il momento è confermato per uscire il 24 luglio nelle sale americane, e per ingannare l’attesa Niki Caro, regista del film, ci rivela qualche retroscena di produzione attraverso il suo profilo Instagram.
La Caro ci aveva già mostrato un video con alcune delle attrici che si erano presentate ai provini per il ruolo di Mulan (andato poi a Yifei Liu), mentre negli ultimi giorni si è sbottonata un po’ di più per quanto riguarda la produzione di alcune scene piuttosto complicate. In particolare ha parlato di una scena di combattimento tra Mulan e Xianniang (interpretata da Li Gong) che doveva svolgersi inizialmente tra gli alberi.
When you watch a completed film it’s easy to believe that every choice was perfectly planned, and that making the movie was all about just executing those (hopefully) great ideas. Not so. Developing and prepping a movie is a vigorous, fluid, and more organic process than you might expect. Ideas are born and discarded. Sequences prove to be more expensive than budget allows. Locations, however beautiful, can be logistical nightmares. So this week I thought I’d talk about the some of the u-turns, pivots, dead ends, and sequences that never made it. Like this one. This is an early boarded sequence of a fight between Mulan and Xianniang that was originally written to take place in tree tops. To be honest, I was a bit uneasy about the treetops idea, since it was very much the territory of the original ‘Crouching Tiger’ and I wanted our movie to be different. But the boards were cool and at the time I didn’t have a better idea. Boards by @janewushu #mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue
Le idee nascono e muoiono. Le sequenze risultano più costose di quanto concesso dal budget. E le ambientazioni, per quanto belle, possono essere incubi logistici.
In tutta onestà ero un po’ incerta sull’idea delle cime degli alberi, era un po’ troppo il territorio della Tigre e il dragone e io volevo che il nostro film fosse diverso, ma gli storyboard erano bellissimi e all’epoca non avevo un’idea migliore.
La scena sarebbe stata girata nella Foresta dei Goblin in Nuova Zelanda, ma visto il tipo di location e i vari problemi logistici che ne sarebbero scaturiti le opzioni erano due: ricostruire la foresta, anche in CGI, o cambiare location. La Caro, per fortuna, optò per un cambio di location in quanto amante del cinema come prodotto d’artigianato.
A big reason why it was hard for me to let go of the treetop sequence was this place, affectionately known as the Goblin Forest. While I developed mad respect for VFX while making this movie, I was (and will always be) an in-camera girl. In my experience, nothing in the GC world comes close to what nature serves up, and this place is nature at its most strange and wonderful. However. 1) Bringing a huge film crew in would be doing the forest no favors. 2) Building a set to recreate the forest would be prohibitively expensive. 3) It was only part of a sequence so we would still need to accomplish the rest of the scene elsewhere, and 4) The rest of the scene included a dozen horses and riders moving at speed. Hard as it was to let it go, I came to appreciate that we would need a new approach… #mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue
Sebbene abbia sviluppato un rispetto immenso nei confronti degli effetti visivi durante la lavorazione di questo film, sono sempre stata (e sempre sarò) una ragazza “pratica”. A mio parere niente del mondo digitale può avvicinarsi a ciò che può offrire la natura.
Inoltre la cineasta ha parlato di come hanno sfruttato coreografie e location per mostrare la violenza dei combattimenti ma senza effettivamente mostrarla esplicitamente, trattandosi sempre di un film Disney:
La soluzione è stata ambientare la battaglia in un posto geotermico in modo tale che potessimo alludere alla violenza senza mostrarla (con il vapore usato a nostro vantaggio praticamente). Questo ci ha condotto all’esplorazione dei luoghi geometri e alla scoperta di quanto fossero suggestivi. Abbiamo visitato vulcani, laghi e valli geotermiche trovando alternative alla nostra foresta che credo siano risultate molto più interessanti…
Mulan uscirà nelle sale americane il 24 luglio 2020, con Niki Caro alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Amanda Silver, Rick Jaffa, Elizabeth Martin e Lauren Hynek, basata sull’omonimo fim d’animazione Disney del 1998, e con Chris Bender, Tendo Nagenda, Jason Reed e Jake Weiner come produttori.
La fotografia è a cura di Mandy Walker, mentre la colonna sonora è composta da Harry Gregson-Williams.
Nel cast Liu (Hua Mulan), Donnie Yen (comandante Tung), Jason Scott Lee (Bori Khan), Gong Li (Xian Lang), Jet Li (L’imperatore) e Rosalind Chao (Hua Li).