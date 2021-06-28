Netflix e CD Project Red hanno annunciato ufficialmente il programma per il WitcherCon

Netflix e CD Project Red hanno annunciato ufficialmente il programma per il WitcherCon, il prossimo evento virtuale per i fan che si terrà il 9 luglio.

Le due società avevano precedentemente anticipato grandi rivelazioni per l’evento, e mentre è noto che nessun nuovo videogioco di The Witcher sarà annunciato, quasi tutto il resto è apparentemente in programma. E ci sono molti altri progetti di Witcher in lavorazione su cui potremmo vedere nelle novità.

Più specificamente, sembra che possiamo aspettarci di saperne di più sulla prossima stagione di The Witcher di Netflix oltre alla serie prequel live-action, The Witcher: Blood Origin. C’è anche l’anime, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, di cui si sa ancora relativamente poco. L’unica inclusione quasi certa sarà il primo trailer completo per la stagione 2 di The Witcher, mentre tutto il resto sembra solo una possibilità.

Qui sotto potete dare un’occhiata al programma:

