New Mutants: Josh Boone conferma che il film è finito insieme al villain della pellicola

New Mutants is officially done! We just locked the sound mix! Here with me – from left to right- The great Don Sylvester, sound editor of both The Fault in Our Stars and New Mutants. Psst! He also just won an Oscar for Ford Vs. Ferrari. Next up is editor extraordinaire Andrew Buckland, who I finished the film with me while my editors worked on The Stand. Psst! He just won an Oscar too! I’m the idiot in the middle with the hat. Next up is sound engineer David Giammarco – thrice nominated. Last, but not least is Emmy Award winning music editor Chris McGeary. It was a long road but this roaring beast is done and we can’t wait for you to see it! #newmutants #newmutantsmovie #marvel #marvelcomicsgang