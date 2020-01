Onward: Disney in mezzo a una causa per il furgone con l’unicorno

View this post on Instagram

Well, SHIT! The producer of “Onward” just called me. She wanted to know HOW I’M FEELING…(?!) and to apologize…. she also wanted to tell me that they rented my van without disclosing their full intentions, or plans, and she’s sorry for that too. #disney #pixar just tried to smooth things over with a phone call, instead of putting their art dept to work, or asking. #Onward #corporateartsucks #justiceforsmallbusinessowners @vesta_dregs !!!!