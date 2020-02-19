Onward – Oltre la Magia: secondo le prime opinioni la reazione al film è mista

Il solo fatto di essere un film d’animazione della Pixar è un voto di fiducia, visto che il pubblico tiene ai film dello studio a massimi livelli. Ma l’ultimo film della Pixar, la commedia fantasy Onward, sarà all’altezza di questi standard? Secondo le prime opinioni la reazione è mista.

Le prime reazioni a Onward sono uscite, e mentre alcuni sono rimasti incantati dal film d’avventura su strada con Tom Holland e Chris Pratt come due fratelli elfi che cercano di resuscitare il loro defunto padre per un giorno, altri non sono convinti che Onward abbia quella speciale magia Pixar.

Fin dall’inizio, Onward, diretto da Dan Scanlon di Monster University, sembrava più strano e più sciocco della tipica fiaba Pixar. Il pubblico va a vedere i film della Pixar aspettandosi che i loro cuori si strappino e che i condotti lacrimali si svuotino, e la storia di due fratelli elfi adolescenti che vivono in un mondo in cui la magia è banale sembra andare contro queste aspettative. Ma i critici assicurano che il film è emotivo come qualsiasi film Pixar e tocca temi importanti come la genitorialità e la perdita.

Qui sotto potete leggere alcune impressioni:

In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward. 3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/lx45NUdtsY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 19, 2020

I loved #Onward. It’s going to be something so many people can find something to take away from it. If you’ve been through the loss of a parent, though, be ready for a very emotional experience. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 19, 2020

#PixarOnward is essentially Pixar’s ABOUT TIME. Yes, it’ll make you ugly cry (especially hard-hitting for those who’ve lost someone dear). It’s a heartrending love letter to the magic of rediscovery & latent powers our legacies hold. A percolating, magical potion of humor & heart pic.twitter.com/bbSAd5QqeL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 19, 2020

Onward is weird and ✨wonderful✨ Consistently surprising, appropriately sweet, occasionally profound, perfectly Pixar. My only complaints: (1) we don’t get enough of the trash unicorns (2) it made me want to call my dad’s legs?? #OnwardPixar #Onward pic.twitter.com/RkAKGe33NL — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 19, 2020

.@Pixar’s #Onward is a coming of age story reminds us about the importance of the bonds we share w/our loved ones. @MrDanScanlon’s personal story adds humanistic and emotional depth to a fantastical world, while Tom Holland and Chris Pratt’s chemistry delivers humor and heart. pic.twitter.com/dYxV79iAT7 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 19, 2020

#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian's chemistry wins over our hearts. A welcome departure from Pixar's usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar's sleeve we didn't expect pic.twitter.com/BRCU9wgTPE — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) February 19, 2020

Onward is a Pixar film that feels completely unlike any other Pixar film before it. An emotional yet comedic tale that focuses on loss, magic and brotherhood. The story is expertly crafted and will surely pull on the heartstrings of anyone who has ever lost a parent or loved one. pic.twitter.com/MHtzbMHoW0 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 19, 2020

Thought #Onward had that Pixar magic. Pun intended. I was hoping for a few more laughs but it delivered on the emotional levels. Relationship between @prattprattpratt and @TomHolland1996 is why you go and @octaviaspencer is why you stay. You can feel how personal this story is. pic.twitter.com/9kgarhhZst — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 19, 2020

.@Pixar's #Onward was so lovely! I wish there was more marketing for it. #dungeonsanddragons fans are going to love it, and so will everyone else. There are trash unicorns, you guys! TRASH UNICORNS! Seriously, go see this! #trashunicorns #iveneverlovedahashtagmore pic.twitter.com/L3bNmHyVp0 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) February 19, 2020

Tuttavia, non tutti sono rimasti così incantati da Onward. I critici che non si sono dimostrati poi così calorosi con il film hanno comunque elogiato i momenti emotivi, parlandone però come oscurata dalla prevedibile storia d’avventura in strada e dalla trama semplice.

Not sobbing as much as I did during the #ToyStory3 scene where you think the toys are about to get incinerated or #Up levels of crying — but there were some good tears throughout. Think it will hit harder for those who didn't grow up w/ a dad or w/ a single parent. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 19, 2020

If you’re sensing Onward isn’t quite up to the Pixar standard, you’re right. It’s beautiful & packs a huge emotional wallop but for the most part is a standard road trip adventure story that gets boosted by an excellent ending. It’s good, not great & that’s a letdown for Pixar. pic.twitter.com/zJaFx4LbN0 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 19, 2020

#Onward’s not my favorite Pixar movie, nor is it the studio’s best, but it is a story that will resonate with many. Definitely some laughs and a good time all around. If you’re a fan of RPGs, this one’s for you. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 19, 2020

#Onward is in the same vein as ZOOTOPIA so your enjoyment will vary based on that. The voice cast is good but the emotional manipulation often feels forced to contain a thin plot. pic.twitter.com/t7DbkRVAvT — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) February 19, 2020

I can't say that I'm a big fan of #Onward. The characters are fun, and the message is strong, but it also has a number of ideas that don't feel fully fleshed out, and it's surprisingly basic as far as story. It has some cute and emotional moments, but didn't work for me overall. pic.twitter.com/iu87kRZzve — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 19, 2020

Onward, il film d’animazione diretto da Dan Scanlon, è ambientato in un immaginario mondo fantastico, e racconta la storia di due fratelli elfi adolescenti, Ian e Barley Lightfoot. I due abitano un universo in cui i draghi sono animali domestici, gli unicorni vivono liberi, disturbando i quartieri, e in giro è normale vedere troll, gnomi e altre creature dell’immaginario fantasy. Eppure Ian e Barley si imbarcano in una straordinaria avventura per scoprire qualcosa che pare ovvio nella loro realtà: se esista ancora un po’ di magia nel mondo.

Onward uscirà nelle sale statunitensi il 6 marzo 2020, scritto e diretto da Dan Scanlon e con Kori Rae come produttrice. La colonna sonora è composta da Jeff e Mychael Danna.

Nel cast vocale originale Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot), Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot), Octavia Spencer e Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

