Onward – Oltre la Magia: secondo le prime opinioni la reazione al film è mista

Il solo fatto di essere un film d’animazione della Pixar è un voto di fiducia, visto che il pubblico tiene ai film dello studio a massimi livelli. Ma l’ultimo film della Pixar, la commedia fantasy Onward, sarà all’altezza di questi standard? Secondo le prime opinioni la reazione è mista.

Le prime reazioni a Onward sono uscite, e mentre alcuni sono rimasti incantati dal film d’avventura su strada con Tom Holland e Chris Pratt come due fratelli elfi che cercano di resuscitare il loro defunto padre per un giorno, altri non sono convinti che Onward abbia quella speciale magia Pixar.

Fin dall’inizio, Onward, diretto da Dan Scanlon di Monster University, sembrava più strano e più sciocco della tipica fiaba Pixar. Il pubblico va a vedere i film della Pixar aspettandosi che i loro cuori si strappino e che i condotti lacrimali si svuotino, e la storia di due fratelli elfi adolescenti che vivono in un mondo in cui la magia è banale sembra andare contro queste aspettative. Ma i critici assicurano che il film è emotivo come qualsiasi film Pixar e tocca temi importanti come la genitorialità e la perdita.

Qui sotto potete leggere alcune impressioni:

Tuttavia, non tutti sono rimasti così incantati da Onward. I critici che non si sono dimostrati poi così calorosi con il film hanno comunque elogiato i momenti emotivi, parlandone però come oscurata dalla prevedibile storia d’avventura in strada e dalla trama semplice.

Onward, il film d’animazione diretto da Dan Scanlon, è ambientato in un immaginario mondo fantastico, e racconta la storia di due fratelli elfi adolescenti, Ian e Barley Lightfoot. I due abitano un universo in cui i draghi sono animali domestici, gli unicorni vivono liberi, disturbando i quartieri, e in giro è normale vedere troll, gnomi e altre creature dell’immaginario fantasy. Eppure Ian e Barley si imbarcano in una straordinaria avventura per scoprire qualcosa che pare ovvio nella loro realtà: se esista ancora un po’ di magia nel mondo.

Onward uscirà nelle sale statunitensi il 6 marzo 2020, scritto e diretto da Dan Scanlon e con Kori Rae come produttrice. La colonna sonora è composta da Jeff e Mychael Danna.

Nel cast vocale originale Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot), Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot), Octavia Spencer e Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

