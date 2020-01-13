Oscar 2020: ecco la lista di tutte le nomination delle varie categorie

La Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato la lista completa delle nomination agli Oscar 2020.
La stagione dei premi di quest’anno sarà più breve del solito, con la 92° edizione degli Academy Awards che si terrà all’inizio di febbraio anziché successivamente nel mese o addirittura marzo (che è tradizionalmente il caso). Di conseguenza, le organizzazioni hanno consegnato i For Your Consideration piuttosto prima negli ultimi tempi, in vista dell’evento.
Proprio questo fine settimana, Avengers: Endgame ha portato a casa un Critics Choice Award per il miglior film del 2019, battendo i più forti contendenti all’Oscar come Le Mans ’66.
In questa fase, sono emersi chiari i primi segni dei probabili candidati alle varie categorie degli Oscar. 1917 e C’era uina volta a Hollywood sono i favoriti per vincere la statuetta di miglior film, con Sam Mendes alla guida del miglior regista dopo la sua vittoria ai Golden Globes. Joaquin Phoenix e Renée Zellweger hanno anche vinto i Globes per le loro esibizioni in Joker e Judy, rendendoli i contendenti da battere durante la notte degli Oscar.
Come sempre, tuttavia, potrebbero esserci dei cambiamenti in una o più di queste aree quando vengono rivelati i vincitori.
Qui sotto potete leggere la lista dei candidati agli Oscar 2020:
Best Picture
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
- Joker, Todd Phillips
- 1917, Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women, Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-wan
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Song
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4; music and lyric by Randy Newman
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman; music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
- “I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough; music and lyric by Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown”, Frozen II; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up”, Harriet; music and lyric by Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Eric
Best Animated Feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
- I Lost My Body; Jérémy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
- Klaus; Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
- Missing Link; Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
- Toy Story 4; Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Best Original Score
- Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story, Randy Newman
- 1917, Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Best Cinematography
- The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker, Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
- 1917, Roger Deakins
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Best Live-Action Short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Best Animated Short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Film Editing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Best Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Documentary Short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
L’Academy Award, conosciuto anche come Premio Oscar o semplicemente Oscar, è il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo, giacché venne assegnato per la prima volta il 16 maggio 1929, tre anni prima che il Festival di Venezia cominciasse ad assegnare i propri premi.
I premi vengono conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), un’organizzazione professionale onoraria costituita da personalità (per lo più statunitensi) che hanno portato avanti la loro carriera nel mondo del cinema quali attori, registi, produttori e tanti altri, e che al 2007 contava circa 6.000 membri votanti.
La cerimonia degli Oscar 2020 si svolgerà domenica 9 febbraio.