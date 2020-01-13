Oscar 2020: ecco la lista di tutte le nomination delle varie categorie

La Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato la lista completa delle nomination agli Oscar 2020.

La stagione dei premi di quest’anno sarà più breve del solito, con la 92° edizione degli Academy Awards che si terrà all’inizio di febbraio anziché successivamente nel mese o addirittura marzo (che è tradizionalmente il caso). Di conseguenza, le organizzazioni hanno consegnato i For Your Consideration piuttosto prima negli ultimi tempi, in vista dell’evento.

Proprio questo fine settimana, Avengers: Endgame ha portato a casa un Critics Choice Award per il miglior film del 2019, battendo i più forti contendenti all’Oscar come Le Mans ’66.

In questa fase, sono emersi chiari i primi segni dei probabili candidati alle varie categorie degli Oscar. 1917 e C’era uina volta a Hollywood sono i favoriti per vincere la statuetta di miglior film, con Sam Mendes alla guida del miglior regista dopo la sua vittoria ai Golden Globes. Joaquin Phoenix e Renée Zellweger hanno anche vinto i Globes per le loro esibizioni in Joker e Judy, rendendoli i contendenti da battere durante la notte degli Oscar.

Come sempre, tuttavia, potrebbero esserci dei cambiamenti in una o più di queste aree quando vengono rivelati i vincitori.

Qui sotto potete leggere la lista dei candidati agli Oscar 2020:

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman , Martin Scorsese

, Martin Scorsese Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-wan

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4; music and lyric by Randy Newman

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman; music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up”, Harriet; music and lyric by Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Eric

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body; Jérémy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus; Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman

Missing Link; Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4; Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

Best Original Score

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Cinematography

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Live-Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

L’Academy Award, conosciuto anche come Premio Oscar o semplicemente Oscar, è il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo, giacché venne assegnato per la prima volta il 16 maggio 1929, tre anni prima che il Festival di Venezia cominciasse ad assegnare i propri premi.

I premi vengono conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), un’organizzazione professionale onoraria costituita da personalità (per lo più statunitensi) che hanno portato avanti la loro carriera nel mondo del cinema quali attori, registi, produttori e tanti altri, e che al 2007 contava circa 6.000 membri votanti.

La cerimonia degli Oscar 2020 si svolgerà domenica 9 febbraio.

