Oscar 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori della 92° edizione degli Academy Award

Dopo una notte passata a guardare come sempre la grande cerimonia degli Oscar in diretta con gli Stati Uniti, come sempre grazie a SkyUno ed al loro grande lavoro, vi mostriamo la lista dei vincitori della edizione del 2020 degli Academy Award.

Potete leggere i vincitori qui sotto:

Miglior Film

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior Regia

The Irishman , Martin Scorsese

, Martin Scorsese Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Miglior Attore

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Miglior Attrice

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Miglior Sceneggiatura non Originale

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-wan

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Miglior Canzone Originale

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4; music and lyric by Randy Newman

“ I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman; music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up”, Harriet; music and lyric by Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Eric

Miglior Film d’animazione

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body; Jérémy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus; Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman

Missing Link; Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4; Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

Miglior colonna sonora

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Miglior film straniero

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Miglior Fotografia

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Migliori Costumi

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Miglior Montaggio Sonoro

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Miglior Sonoro

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Miglior Trucco e acconciature

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Miglio Cortometraggio

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Miglior Cortometraggio animato

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Miglio Effetti Speciali

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Miglior Montaggio

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Miglior Scenografia

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior Corto Documentario

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Miglio Documentario

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

L’Academy Award, conosciuto anche come Premio Oscar o semplicemente Oscar, è il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo, giacché venne assegnato per la prima volta il 16 maggio 1929, tre anni prima che il Festival di Venezia cominciasse ad assegnare i propri premi.

I premi vengono conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), un’organizzazione professionale onoraria costituita da personalità (per lo più statunitensi) che hanno portato avanti la loro carriera nel mondo del cinema quali attori, registi, produttori e tanti altri, e che al 2007 contava circa 6.000 membri votanti.

La cerimonia degli Oscar 2020 si è svolta domenica 9 febbraio.

