Oscar 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori della 92° edizione degli Academy Award
Dopo una notte passata a guardare come sempre la grande cerimonia degli Oscar in diretta con gli Stati Uniti, come sempre grazie a SkyUno ed al loro grande lavoro, vi mostriamo la lista dei vincitori della edizione del 2020 degli Academy Award.
Potete leggere i vincitori qui sotto:
Miglior Film
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Miglior Regia
- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
- Joker, Todd Phillips
- 1917, Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Miglior Attore
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Miglior Attrice
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Miglior Sceneggiatura non Originale
- The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women, Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-wan
Miglior Attore non Protagonista
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Miglior Attrice non Protagonista
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Miglior Canzone Originale
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4; music and lyric by Randy Newman
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman; music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
- “I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough; music and lyric by Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown”, Frozen II; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up”, Harriet; music and lyric by Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Eric
Miglior Film d’animazione
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
- I Lost My Body; Jérémy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
- Klaus; Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
- Missing Link; Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
- Toy Story 4; Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Miglior colonna sonora
- Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story, Randy Newman
- 1917, Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Miglior film straniero
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Miglior Fotografia
- The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker, Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
- 1917, Roger Deakins
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Migliori Costumi
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Miglior Montaggio Sonoro
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Miglior Sonoro
- Ad Astra
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Miglior Trucco e acconciature
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Miglio Cortometraggio
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Miglior Cortometraggio animato
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Miglio Effetti Speciali
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Miglior Montaggio
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Miglior Scenografia
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Miglior Corto Documentario
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Miglio Documentario
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
L’Academy Award, conosciuto anche come Premio Oscar o semplicemente Oscar, è il premio cinematografico più prestigioso e antico al mondo, giacché venne assegnato per la prima volta il 16 maggio 1929, tre anni prima che il Festival di Venezia cominciasse ad assegnare i propri premi.
I premi vengono conferiti dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), un’organizzazione professionale onoraria costituita da personalità (per lo più statunitensi) che hanno portato avanti la loro carriera nel mondo del cinema quali attori, registi, produttori e tanti altri, e che al 2007 contava circa 6.000 membri votanti.
La cerimonia degli Oscar 2020 si è svolta domenica 9 febbraio.