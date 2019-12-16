Oscar 2020: l’Academy rivela le shortlist di ben nove categorie fra cui Miglior Film Straniero

Finalmente l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha rivelato alcuni nomi delle shortlist dei film finalisti per premi diversi, ben nove, per gli Oscar 2020. L’Italia non è presente nella lista per miglior film straniero.

Qui sotto potete leggere la lista:

Miglior Documentario

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”

Miglior Corto Documentaristico

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Miglio Film Straniero

Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”

Estonia, “Truth and Justice”

France, “Les Misérables”

Hungary, “Those Who Remained”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Russia, “Beanpole”

Senegal, “Atlantics”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

Miglior Trucco e Make-up

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Miglior Colonna Sonora

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Pain and Glory”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”

Miglior Canzone Originale

“Speechless” da “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” da “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” da “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” da “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” da “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” da “ “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” da “ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” da “ “The Lion King”

“Spirit” da “ “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” da “ “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” da “ “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” da “ “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” da “ “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” da “ “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” da “ “Wild Rose”

Miglior Corto Animato

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

Miglior Cortometraggio

“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

Migliori Effetti Speciali

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

La votazione per le nomination agli Oscar si apre il 2 gennaio e durerà fino al 7 gennaio. Le nomination saranno annunciate il 13 gennaio. La votazione finale per gli Oscar inizierà il 30 gennaio. La scadenza per votare è il 4 febbraio. Gli Oscar verranno consegnati cinque giorni dopo il febbraio 9.

