Oscar 2021: ecco tutti i nomi dei candidati di quest’anno!

Il conto alla rovescia è ufficialmente iniziato per la 93a edizione degli Academy Awards quando sono state rivelate le nomination per gli Oscar di quest’anno.

Mank è sorprendentemente in testa con 10 nomination, seguite da una serie di film con sei nomination: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari, Sound of Metal e The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Per la prima volta nella storia degli Oscar, due donne sono state nominate per il miglior regista nello stesso anno, mentre Chloé Zhao ed Emerald Fennell sono state nominate rispettivamente per Nomadland e Promising Young Woman. Zhao è anche la prima donna asiatica e la prima donna di colore ad essere nominata per il miglior regista.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas e suo marito Nick Jonas hanno annunciato i candidati di quest’anno in un live streaming in due parti oggi (15 marzo).

Puoi controllare l’elenco completo delle candidature qui sotto per vedere se il tuo film preferito dell’anno scorso è in lizza.

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIOR REGIA

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

Glenn Close (Elegia americana)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sacha Baron Cohen (Il processo ai Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuyah (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Borat 2

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Nomadland

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Tenet

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Notizie dal mondo

Soul

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear my Voice (Il processo ai Chicago 7)

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Io sì (La vita davanti a sè)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami)

MIGLIOR SONORO

Greyhound

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Soul

Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Emma

Elegia americana

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Two Distant Strangers

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...