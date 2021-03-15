Oscar 2021: ecco tutti i nomi dei candidati di quest’anno!
Il conto alla rovescia è ufficialmente iniziato per la 93a edizione degli Academy Awards quando sono state rivelate le nomination per gli Oscar di quest’anno.
Mank è sorprendentemente in testa con 10 nomination, seguite da una serie di film con sei nomination: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari, Sound of Metal e The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Per la prima volta nella storia degli Oscar, due donne sono state nominate per il miglior regista nello stesso anno, mentre Chloé Zhao ed Emerald Fennell sono state nominate rispettivamente per Nomadland e Promising Young Woman. Zhao è anche la prima donna asiatica e la prima donna di colore ad essere nominata per il miglior regista.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas e suo marito Nick Jonas hanno annunciato i candidati di quest’anno in un live streaming in due parti oggi (15 marzo).
Puoi controllare l’elenco completo delle candidature qui sotto per vedere se il tuo film preferito dell’anno scorso è in lizza.
MIGLIOR FILM
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIOR REGIA
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
Glenn Close (Elegia americana)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Sacha Baron Cohen (Il processo ai Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuyah (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Borat 2
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Nomadland
Il processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Tenet
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
Notizie dal mondo
Soul
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear my Voice (Il processo ai Chicago 7)
Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Io sì (La vita davanti a sè)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
MIGLIOR SONORO
Greyhound
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Soul
Sound of Metal
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
Emma
Elegia americana
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Two Distant Strangers
MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha