Oscar 2022: l’Academy rivela le candidature per la 94° edizione

La corsa al 94esimo Oscar è iniziata quando l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha rivelato le nomination in un live streaming globale martedì.

The Power of the Dog di Netflix ha aperto la strada con 12 nomination tra cui tutte le categorie dedicate alla recitazione, Miglior film, sceneggiatura e regia per Jane Campion. Dune di Warner Bros, l’epico remake di Denis Villeneuve del classico di fantascienza, ha ottenuto 10 nomination, tra cui quella per il miglior film.

Nella categoria Miglior film, si uniscono a loro Drive My Car, il film giapponese di Sideshow e Janus Films e che ha ottenuto anche nomination per Regista e Sceneggiatura non originale. Assiem anche Belfast di Focus Features, CODA di Apple Original Films, Don’t Look Up di Netflix, King Richard di Warner Bros, Liquirizia Pizza di MGM/UAR, Nightmare Alley di Searchlight e West Side Story della Disney, l’ultimo dei quali ha ottenuto una nomination alla regia per Steven Spielberg.

I titoli internazionali hanno fatto molti passi avanti quest’anno, con la candidatura di Flee, di origini danesi, che ha stabilito un record con nomination in tre categorie: lungometraggio internazionale, film documentario e film d’animazione. Penélope Cruz ha ottenuto una nomination come migliore attrice in un campo gremito per la sua ultima collaborazione con Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers. Il norvegese The Worst Person in the World ha ottenuto una nomination per film internazionale e una menzione per sceneggiatura originale.

Con le nomination ora venute fuori, i membri dell’Academy inizieranno la votazione finale il 17 marzo e termineranno il 22 marzo. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 27 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood & Highland, programmato come un evento di persona che andrà in onda in diretta su ABC.

L’anno scorso, Nomadland di Chloé Zhao ha vinto il premio come miglior film, chiudendo una cerimonia alla Union Station di Los Angeles che aveva una capacità limitata a causa della pandemia. Le restrizioni imposte a studi e cinema a causa del Covid hanno portato a un record per Netflix (35 nomination), poiché gli spettatori che non potevano andare al cinema sono rimasti a casa.

Ecco l’elenco completo dei candidati:

Best Picture

Belfast
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield
tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith
King Richard

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart
Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds
Belfast

Troy Kotsur
CODA

Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Judi Dench
Belfast

Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

Directing

Belfast
Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion

West Side Story
Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do

Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

