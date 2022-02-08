Oscar 2022: l’Academy rivela le candidature per la 94° edizione

La corsa al 94esimo Oscar è iniziata quando l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha rivelato le nomination in un live streaming globale martedì.

The Power of the Dog di Netflix ha aperto la strada con 12 nomination tra cui tutte le categorie dedicate alla recitazione, Miglior film, sceneggiatura e regia per Jane Campion. Dune di Warner Bros, l’epico remake di Denis Villeneuve del classico di fantascienza, ha ottenuto 10 nomination, tra cui quella per il miglior film.

Nella categoria Miglior film, si uniscono a loro Drive My Car, il film giapponese di Sideshow e Janus Films e che ha ottenuto anche nomination per Regista e Sceneggiatura non originale. Assiem anche Belfast di Focus Features, CODA di Apple Original Films, Don’t Look Up di Netflix, King Richard di Warner Bros, Liquirizia Pizza di MGM/UAR, Nightmare Alley di Searchlight e West Side Story della Disney, l’ultimo dei quali ha ottenuto una nomination alla regia per Steven Spielberg.

I titoli internazionali hanno fatto molti passi avanti quest’anno, con la candidatura di Flee, di origini danesi, che ha stabilito un record con nomination in tre categorie: lungometraggio internazionale, film documentario e film d’animazione. Penélope Cruz ha ottenuto una nomination come migliore attrice in un campo gremito per la sua ultima collaborazione con Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers. Il norvegese The Worst Person in the World ha ottenuto una nomination per film internazionale e una menzione per sceneggiatura originale.

Con le nomination ora venute fuori, i membri dell’Academy inizieranno la votazione finale il 17 marzo e termineranno il 22 marzo. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 27 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood & Highland, programmato come un evento di persona che andrà in onda in diretta su ABC.

L’anno scorso, Nomadland di Chloé Zhao ha vinto il premio come miglior film, chiudendo una cerimonia alla Union Station di Los Angeles che aveva una capacità limitata a causa della pandemia. Le restrizioni imposte a studi e cinema a causa del Covid hanno portato a un record per Netflix (35 nomination), poiché gli spettatori che non potevano andare al cinema sono rimasti a casa.

Ecco l’elenco completo dei candidati:

Best Picture

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Directing

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...