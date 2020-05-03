Robert Downey Jr. al centro si una polemica si Twitter per la blackface di Tropic Thunder

L’attore di Hollywood e interprete di Iron Man per dieci anni, Robert Downey Jr., è amato in lungo e in largo da una pletora di persone in tutto il mondo, ma l’attore ha recentemente scatenato l’ira di alcuni utenti dei social media a causa di un film di diverso tempo fa, ben 12 anni, creando un teatrino di reazioni assurde e specchio della società moderna, dove ogni cosa è un buon pretesto per montare un caos organizzato per sfogare la propria frustrazione.

Mentre il suo film uscito nel 2008, Tropic Thunder, è stato un successo al botteghino e ha aperto con ottime recensioni, i fan che si sono imbattuti nel film nel 2020 ed hanno accusato l’attore per l’uso ironico della blackface nel film.

Scritto da Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux ed Etan Cohen, il film è stato però difeso da alcuni utenti per aver messo in scena con evidente tono satirico la cosa, mentre altri hanno accusato Downey Jr. di aver scurito intenzionalmente la propria pelle per riprodurre il noto simbolo razzista.

Qui sotto potete vedere alcuni esempi di commenti:

Woke teenagers discovering Tropic Thunder is my favorite tweet genre pic.twitter.com/cyLsnpFnDg — 🔥 YOUTUBE.COM / VITO 🔥 (@VitoGesualdi) April 30, 2020

no i didn't see tropic thunder will someone please tell me what about the movie could possibly make robert downey jr's blackface acceptable — (nsfr) shane is the struggle tweet (@wkwardparacadet) April 30, 2020

How did I know that a soon as I saw Tropic Thunder trending it was about RDJ doing blackface. The entire point of it is satire at the concept, that method acting sometimes causes actors to make awful decisions. Also at the establishment not casting POC when they should. — Gray Goo Girl 🏳️‍🌈⚧️ (@graygoogirl) April 30, 2020

white people trying to silence black ppl when they express even the slightest discomfort about smth, whats new pic.twitter.com/SEMLUNZ5zM — mira (@gyllenhalal) April 30, 2020

Ma uno dei commenti migliori viene dalla stessa persona, che prima ha criticato il film prendendo parte all’onda di dissenso immotivato, e poi ha effettivamente visto il film capendo che la cosa era satirica.

I watched the film and questioned whether I should take the tweet down, although I never did. Don't know why. Having the context of the character in mind, and what the character is essentially a metaphor for, I deeply regret the accusations I made. It was not my place. — Marija (@MarijaToleska) April 30, 2020

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...