Shang-Chi: Sam Liu rende omaggio a troupe e crew per il lavoro e la sicurezza sul set

View this post on Instagram

Our crew came to get it DONE! This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting from masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 CoVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I’m so proud of this crew of people and I can’t wait to show you what we made with @destindaniel. Also – I know, I have to get rid of that chandelier… #ItCameWithThePlace