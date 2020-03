Shang-Chi: sospesa la produzione del film Marvel causa Coronavirus, regista in autoisolamento

View this post on Instagram

Per the news you've no doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing. I'm super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don't be racist! Here’s a still from ‘@Awkwafina is @NoraFromQueens’ just for fun. Can you believe I got to hold @JamieJChung’s hand??? 😍