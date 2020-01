Snake Eyes: una foto del cast al Santuario Hie-Jinja conferma l’inizio delle riprese dello spin-off di GI Joe

View this post on Instagram

The #SnakeEyes cast and crew talk to press and receive a blessing at Hie-jinja Shrine to start production in Japan: Executive Producer Jeff Waxman, Stunt Coordinator Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira (Kenta), Haruka Abe (Akiko), @HenryGolding (Snake Eyes), Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow), Director Robert Schwentke, Executive Producer Erik Howsam, and @Iko.Uwais (Hard Master). In theatres October 23, 2020.