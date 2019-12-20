Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, alcuni fan criticano una particolare scena narrativa del finale

ATTENZIONE AGLI SPOILER!

Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker sta suscitando reazioni contrastanti da parte dei fan della “Reylo”, la parte dedicata della fan-base che ha spinto fino all’altro ieri per uno sviluppo romantico tra Rey (Daisy Ridley) e Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

In L’Ascesa di Skywalker – spoiler – Kylo rinuncia al Lato oscuro dopo la morte della madre Leia (Carrie Fisher) cosa che innesca un ricordo del padre Han Solo (Harrison Ford), ucciso dalla sua spada laser a lama rossa ne Il Risveglio della Forza. Ritornato al Lato chiaro come Ben Solo, Ben corre verso Exogol, sito del tempio Sith dove si nasconde Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), e li aiuta Rey a fronteggiare suo nonno, l’incarnazione vivente di migliaia di anni di anime Sith – madonna che cretinata sta cosa.

Quando Rey fa appello a migliaia di generazioni di Jedi per avere la forza di vincere contro Palpatine, la lotta provoca un’ondata di distruzione che cancella Palpatine e i Sith – apparentemente per sempre – a costo della vita di Rey. La Jedi si rianima quando Ben, usando la stessa abilità curativa della Forza che Rey ha usato per risparmiarlo dopo uno scontro con la spada laser sulla luna oceanica Kef Bir – che non si è capito quando ha imparato – attinge alla sua stessa forza vitale per curare Rey.

L’atto prosciuga Ben, che condivide un bacio con Rey prima di morire e dissolversi diventando un tutt’uno con la Forza, in un modo che solo i Jedi sanno fare. I fan della “Reylo” stanno ora Criticando L’Ascesa di Skywalker per aver soddisfatto quell’aspettativa pochi secondi prima che Ben muoia, ponendo fine alla linea di sangue di Skywalker, mentre altri fan di Star Wars dichiarano che la relazione è “problematica”.

So Kylo killed his own father infront of Rey, tortured her, tried to kill his mother, killed Luke’s students, killed ships full of Reys pals, and they end up making out? They end up transferring life into eachother? Who the fuck was this written for? Star Wars twilight? pic.twitter.com/yDOt4ZxvYc — Stone_Loki (@StoneLoki1) December 18, 2019

Word is @Disney is going to tell children and young adults all over the world that abusive relationships are a good thing. Disney is promoting Reylo in #TheRiseOfSkywalker , a relationship where the man abuses and tortures the woman over and over again, and then they kiss. — Jedi Oracle (@JediOracle) December 18, 2019

people keep saying ‘we won, but at what cost?’ guys we won nothing, they literally put that scene there and gave us hope for a sec and then took it away from us. I would rather have Ben Solo being alive than reylo and that scene proved nothing since we knew they loved each other — 𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 🌈🌸 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗦 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗦 (@reyishungry) December 19, 2019

Y'all think you're real cute bating us with #reylo for month and then just give us 🖕Come at me Micky Mouse I fucking dare you! #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/ycOewu02tz — Maria Bech (@themariabech) December 17, 2019

tros:

– ignored rose and finn's relationship

– didn't explain how palps is alive

– gave hux a shitty arc

– ignored rose as a whole

– created major plot holes in general

– gave rey a shitty fate

– GAVE BEN A BEAUTIFUL REDEMPTION AND A REYLO KISS BUT KILLS HIM OFF IN THE END — kavya ; tros spoilers fuckah (@missamericxna) December 19, 2019

NO I AM NOT FINE. BEN SOLO DESERVED BETTER. REYLO DESERVED BETTER FK DISNEY I AM ABOUT TO KILL SOMEONE — 눈눈 (@shakeerahrejab) December 19, 2019

🚨TROS SPOILERS do y’all know how harmful it is to see reylo become canon? how harmful it is to see a strong female character go to her abuser? as someone in an abusive home, it’s so fucking harmful to see that and see people support it. it’s fucking horrible. y’all are gross. — ferna ‎| lennon lives on (@80SLENNON) December 18, 2019

*ROS SPOILERS*#jjabramsisoverparty honestly kylo ren deserved to d*e for killing innocent people but I'm more upset at the fact that reylo, an abusive relationship became canon.

"kylo d*ing was insulting to survivors of abuse" and reylo happening wasn't?? — rae 💫 (@caspianbarnes) December 17, 2019

Reylo is confirmed and it’s gross. 3/10 sorry excuse for a star wars film and an even worse excuse for a proper conclusion to the skywalker saga. I advise you to save your money, but may the force be with you should you decide to see this abomination in theatres. #RiseOfSkwalker — Emil carter (@EmilCarter7) December 19, 2019

ah, a new star wars movie, which means the "hating reylo is misogynistic" brainworms people are out in full force. i will, in fact, Enjoy the tears of a toxic fanbase who romanticizes an abusive relationship between a badass woman and the nazi who tortured her. — promare rock (@NightinGem) December 18, 2019

This, folks, is why Reylo is a bad idea. Because this is damn near textbook abusive behavior. Break the person down and build them up with the perception that you’re the only one who cares and will ever care about them. BAD. — JT Phillips (@JamesKryack) December 19, 2019

