Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, alcuni fan criticano una particolare scena narrativa del finale

Seratul

ATTENZIONE AGLI SPOILER!

Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker sta suscitando reazioni contrastanti da parte dei fan della “Reylo”, la parte dedicata della fan-base che ha spinto fino all’altro ieri per uno sviluppo romantico tra Rey (Daisy Ridley) e Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

In L’Ascesa di Skywalker – spoiler – Kylo rinuncia al Lato oscuro dopo la morte della madre Leia (Carrie Fisher) cosa che innesca un ricordo del padre Han Solo (Harrison Ford), ucciso dalla sua spada laser a lama rossa ne Il Risveglio della Forza. Ritornato al Lato chiaro come Ben Solo, Ben corre verso Exogol, sito del tempio Sith dove si nasconde Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), e li aiuta Rey a fronteggiare suo nonno, l’incarnazione vivente di migliaia di anni di anime Sith – madonna che cretinata sta cosa.

Quando Rey fa appello a migliaia di generazioni di Jedi per avere la forza di vincere contro Palpatine, la lotta provoca un’ondata di distruzione che cancella Palpatine e i Sith – apparentemente per sempre – a costo della vita di Rey. La Jedi si rianima quando Ben, usando la stessa abilità curativa della Forza che Rey ha usato per risparmiarlo dopo uno scontro con la spada laser sulla luna oceanica Kef Bir – che non si è capito quando ha imparato – attinge alla sua stessa forza vitale per curare Rey.

L’atto prosciuga Ben, che condivide un bacio con Rey prima di morire e dissolversi diventando un tutt’uno con la Forza, in un modo che solo i Jedi sanno fare. I fan della “Reylo” stanno ora Criticando L’Ascesa di Skywalker per aver soddisfatto quell’aspettativa pochi secondi prima che Ben muoia, ponendo fine alla linea di sangue di Skywalker, mentre altri fan di Star Wars dichiarano che la relazione è “problematica”.