Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker, ecco le prime reazioni dall’anteprima stampa di LA

Nel giro di pochi giorni, il viaggio di una vita finirà. Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker arriverà nei cinema domani e terminerà la saga iniziata nel 1977. Finalmente, la Skywalker Saga sta per concludersi e le prime reazioni al finale del film della Lucasfilm sono state condivise.

Dopo un buon Il Risveglio della Forza e un sensazionale Gli Ultimi Jedi c’era da aspettarsi che questo terzo capitolo fosse un successo.

Come potete vedere nelle reazioni sottostanti, le prime impressioni a Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker sono passate all’attenzione dell’internet all’indomani della premiere di Los Angeles. Sia i critici che le star stanno trasmettendo entusiasmo per la fine del racconto epico di Star Wars, e i veri fan capiranno che è bene essere desiderosi di vedere il film.

Ovviamente, il cast di Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker non ha espresso altro che fiducia in questo capitolo finale. Durante un recente tour stampa, attori come Daisy Ridley e John Boyega hanno parlato del loro amore per questo nono episodio, così come anche gli altri membri del cast.

Qui sotto potete leggere i tweet:

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a lot. It’s a big, giant movie with a lot of spectacle and high stakes and it’s definitely going to start a conversation (or a lot of conversations) among fans. — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

I am still processing #TheRiseofSkywalker but omggggg I’m so happy and sad at the same time!!!!! JJ Abrams you’re my hero! Thank you so much for this movie. pic.twitter.com/dMmv3k8N6Z — Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) December 17, 2019

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service. But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

Well Star Wars Fans, Mr. Abrams has certainly given us plenty to talk about. I hope you're ready ladies and gents #starwars #TheRiseofSkywalker — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) December 17, 2019

So, I'm not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you're expecting. So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I'll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

Man does #TheRiseofSkywalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/y4zoqeihfl — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019

“Lucasfilm e il regista JJ Abrams uniscono nuovamente le forze per portare gli spettatori in un viaggio epico nella galassia lontana, lontana con Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, la conclusione avvincente della saga degli Skywalker, dove nasceranno nuove leggende e avrà luogo la battaglia per la libertà deve ancora venire“.

Nel cast Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Ben Solo / Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Domnhall Gleeson (Generale Hux), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Joonas Soutamo (Chewbacca), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billie Lourd (Tenente Connix), Keri Russell (Zorii), Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant, Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) e Ian McDiarmid (Imperatore Palpatine).

Star Wars IX: L’Ascesa di Skywalker (Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker) è diretto da J.J. Abrams alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Chris Terrio e dello stesso Abrams, che hanno pesantemente rimaneggiato la sceneggiatura precedentemente scritta da Derek Connolly e Colin Trevorrow, dopo il licenziamento di quest’ultimo come regista della pellicola, e con Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan e lo stesso Abrams come produttori. La fotografia è a cura di Dan Mindel, mentre la colonna sonora è ovviamente composta da John Williams.

Star Wars IX: L’Ascesa di Skywalker (Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 18 dicembre 2019.

