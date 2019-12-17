Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker, ecco le prime reazioni dall’anteprima stampa di LA

Seratul

Nel giro di pochi giorni, il viaggio di una vita finirà. Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker arriverà nei cinema domani e terminerà la saga iniziata nel 1977. Finalmente, la Skywalker Saga sta per concludersi e le prime reazioni al finale del film della Lucasfilm sono state condivise.

Dopo un buon Il Risveglio della Forza e un sensazionale Gli Ultimi Jedi c’era da aspettarsi che questo terzo capitolo fosse un successo.

Come potete vedere nelle reazioni sottostanti, le prime impressioni a Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker sono passate all’attenzione dell’internet all’indomani della premiere di Los Angeles. Sia i critici che le star stanno trasmettendo entusiasmo per la fine del racconto epico di Star Wars, e i veri fan capiranno che è bene essere desiderosi di vedere il film.

Ovviamente, il cast di Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker non ha espresso altro che fiducia in questo capitolo finale. Durante un recente tour stampa, attori come Daisy Ridley e John Boyega hanno parlato del loro amore per questo nono episodio, così come anche gli altri membri del cast.

Qui sotto potete leggere i tweet:

“Lucasfilm e il regista JJ Abrams uniscono nuovamente le forze per portare gli spettatori in un viaggio epico nella galassia lontana, lontana con Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, la conclusione avvincente della saga degli Skywalker, dove nasceranno nuove leggende e avrà luogo la battaglia per la libertà deve ancora venire“.

Nel cast Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Ben Solo / Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Domnhall Gleeson (Generale Hux), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Joonas Soutamo (Chewbacca), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billie Lourd (Tenente Connix), Keri Russell (Zorii), Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant, Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) e Ian McDiarmid (Imperatore Palpatine).

Star Wars IX: L’Ascesa di Skywalker (Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker) è diretto da J.J. Abrams alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Chris Terrio e dello stesso Abrams, che hanno pesantemente rimaneggiato la sceneggiatura precedentemente scritta da Derek Connolly e Colin Trevorrow, dopo il licenziamento di quest’ultimo come regista della pellicola, e con Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan e lo stesso Abrams come produttori. La fotografia è a cura di Dan Mindel, mentre la colonna sonora è ovviamente composta da John Williams.

Star Wars IX: L’Ascesa di Skywalker (Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 18 dicembre 2019.