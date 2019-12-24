#ThankYouRianJohnson invade Twitter e raccoglie l’amore dei fan per Gli Ultimi Jedi

Seratul

Con l’uscita di Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, i fan hanno raggiunto ogni possibile piattaforma per discutere del nuovo film parlando di se ha soddisfatto, superato, o addirittura fatto a pezzi le loro aspettative.

IMPRESSIONE – Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker

Come risultato di queste conversazioni, sono emerse anche nuove discussioni su Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in particolare da molti che sono rimasti delusi dall’episodio IX. Per mostrare il loro apprezzamento per il film del 2017, i suoi nuovi personaggi e le sorprendenti scelte narrative, i fan hanno iniziato a utilizzare l’hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson ed è nata un’immensa fonte d’amore per il film.

Molti fan hanno considerato alcune delle scelte fatte in L’Ascesa di Skywalker in contraddizione diretta con ciò che è stato fatto in Gli Ultimi Jedi, al punto che sembrava quasi un leggero e intenzionale retcon di ciò che Johnson aveva portato con la sua storia.

Mentre rispondeva alle domande in un recente evento per The Academy, Abrams ha spiegato che amava il film di Johnson e che non aveva cercando di tornare indietro su tutte le scelte che il regista stava facendo, ma molti fan non sono stati convinti dalle sue parole.

All’interno dell’hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson troverete innumerevoli messaggi su come il film abbia ispirato le persone con i suoi messaggi, che hanno trovato bellezza nella sua verità, nell’empowerment, nei suoi temi, c’è stato amore per il modo in cui sono stati trattati i suoi personaggi, oltre a una vera schiera di fan che hanno amato i porg, e sì, anche i troll che non hanno niente di meglio da fare.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto alcuni dei migliori esempi: