ThankYouRianJohnson invade Twitter e raccoglie l’amore dei fan per Gli Ultimi Jedi

Con l’uscita di Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, i fan hanno raggiunto ogni possibile piattaforma per discutere del nuovo film parlando di se ha soddisfatto, superato, o addirittura fatto a pezzi le loro aspettative.

Come risultato di queste conversazioni, sono emerse anche nuove discussioni su Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in particolare da molti che sono rimasti delusi dall’episodio IX. Per mostrare il loro apprezzamento per il film del 2017, i suoi nuovi personaggi e le sorprendenti scelte narrative, i fan hanno iniziato a utilizzare l’hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson ed è nata un’immensa fonte d’amore per il film.

Molti fan hanno considerato alcune delle scelte fatte in L’Ascesa di Skywalker in contraddizione diretta con ciò che è stato fatto in Gli Ultimi Jedi, al punto che sembrava quasi un leggero e intenzionale retcon di ciò che Johnson aveva portato con la sua storia.

Mentre rispondeva alle domande in un recente evento per The Academy, Abrams ha spiegato che amava il film di Johnson e che non aveva cercando di tornare indietro su tutte le scelte che il regista stava facendo, ma molti fan non sono stati convinti dalle sue parole.

All’interno dell’hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson troverete innumerevoli messaggi su come il film abbia ispirato le persone con i suoi messaggi, che hanno trovato bellezza nella sua verità, nell’empowerment, nei suoi temi, c’è stato amore per il modo in cui sono stati trattati i suoi personaggi, oltre a una vera schiera di fan che hanno amato i porg, e sì, anche i troll che non hanno niente di meglio da fare.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto alcuni dei migliori esempi:

#thankyourianjohnson for giving me a Luke Skywalker who's been through some shit. Being a hero isn't easy and carrying the weight of the future is hard for anyone. Luke loses his way and finds his way back. It's a journey so many with depression fight and it matters. — Geek Girl "100% #TheWitcher Stan Account" Diva (@geekgirldiva) December 24, 2019

Thank you, Rian, for giving me the Tico sisters, porgs, and a Star Wars story I love so much. #thankyourianjohnson pic.twitter.com/db9LAZ0XOT — Laura (@lsirikul) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for telling a story women relate to. I felt so heard, so respected, so seen by TLJ. From Rey, to Rose, to Holdo, to Leia, women were there and they felt real. Tlj made me feel like Star Wars was for me, for women. Thank you @rianjohnson — palpatine’s artisanal pickled snokes (@remembersolo) December 23, 2019

#ThankYouRianJohnson for telling a story that resonated with women, for empowering us through Rey. Even if we were “nobodies” pic.twitter.com/IYLimGe3qy — alwaysReylo (TROS SPOILERS) (@AlwaysReylo) December 23, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for including Carrie Fisher in your writing on The Last Jedi, for always placing women front and center and in every single group shot frame in a Star Wars movie, for understanding our needs and caring — nat ○ sad clown hours (@ashesforfoxes) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for the incredible paige tico sequence. the filmmaking in that short scene is so emotionally gripping and moves me every time i watch TLJ. — St. Ben Solo of the Pit (100% spoilers) (@space_hamlet) December 23, 2019

Yes! Thanks what I am the most grateful for! What he did was so important! — LittleFairy (@BretonPixie) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for giving us a film that challenged us to think differently and creatively about Star Wars, and ourselves. proud to be your fan 💜 @rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/ZSqUGR3Pfr — Caitlin Plesher (@caitlinplesher) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for, among a whole other bunch of shit, this scene. you coulda gone immediately with sound but you dropped it out so that we could really experience the amazingness visually & hear ourselves think 'did she really do that?!' pic.twitter.com/Rmgz3ZaMWY — asia murphy, aCaDeMiC/KNY evangelist (INF) (@am_anatiala) December 23, 2019

The Last Jedi was the last film I shared with my grandfather. He lived far away for most of my life, we weren’t close, but we reconnected in our love for Star Wars. I can’t say how much it helped when he passed. #ThankYouRianJohnson for showing me “no one is ever really gone”. — Marina (@maredfield) December 23, 2019

