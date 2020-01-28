The Batman: Matt Reeves annuncia l’inizio delle riprese ed il web reagisce con entusiasmo

Dopo una serie di primissime foto leak dal set del Regno Unito, che a questo punto pensiamo fossero semplicemente riprese di prova o sopralluoghi in location, finalmente Matt Reeves ha reso ufficiale l’inizio delle riprese di The Batman pubblicando un’immagine su Twitter.

Sul clapperboard notiamo dettagli di ripresa, in particolare che si tratta della scena 17, cosa che quindi ci fa presupporre le riprese siano cominciare da più tempo, e che il direttore della fotografia è Greig Fraser.

Potete vedere l’immagine qui sotto:

I dettagli esatti del film rimangono scarsi, anche se sappiamo che Pattinson sarà affiancato da un cast di ensemble con artisti del calibro di Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell e Peter Sarsgaard. Continua a scorrere qui sotto vedere cosa dicono i fan della cosa.

With today being the first day of the start of principal photography on #TheBatman here is a cool tidbit, the production is using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine that was used on #TheMandalorian to provide on-set visual information for the actors & filmmakers. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) January 27, 2020

Hey you hear #TheBatman started principal photography? Me: Oh ya I saw. You excited? Me on the outside:……… I am. Me on the inside: pic.twitter.com/m7ioFZ4avd — Jake Krynock (@JKrynock) January 28, 2020

The first solo Batman movie since THE DARK KNIGHT RISES has begun production. I’m so excited for where Matt Reeves is gonna take my favorite character. Bring it on. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/7w9W0HVr46 — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴛʜᴇᴇ sᴛᴀʙᴇʟʟɪ (@AdamofGotham) January 27, 2020

This one just feels special 🥺 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/x31YD3KABb — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) January 28, 2020

Matt Reeves officially confirms the start of principle photography for THE BATMAN. I am seriously loving the new title font! #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/8q9n3ELR7W — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 27, 2020

#TheBatman has begun principal photography. I can't wait to see this noir tale. An emotional and personal story about the World's Greatest Detective. We are in for a show ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/3JRauSwmO3 — GothamKnightReturns (@GothamAtKnight) January 27, 2020

The Batman pare strutturerà la trama su un caso di polizia. Nel momento in alcune persone inizieranno a morire in modi strani, Batman dovrà andare in profondità nel mondo oscuro della Gotham malfamata per trovare indizi e risolvere un mistero / cospirazione connesso alla storia criminale di Gotham City. Come menzionato dai dettagli della trama riportati l’anno scorso, nel film, tutta la galleria di cattivi di Batman è già in attivo, similmente ai fumetti e agli show o film animati. Il film avrà più cattivi, poiché sono tutti sospetti.

The Batman uscirà nelle sale statunitensi il 25 giugno 2021, con Matt Reeves alla regia, su una sceneggiatura di Mattson Tomlin e dello stesso Reeves, basata sui fumetti di Bob Kane e Bill Finger, e con Dylan Clark e Matt Reeves come produttori.

La fotografia sarà a cura di Greig Fraser, mentre la colonna sonora sarà composta da Michael Giacchino.

Nel cast Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne / Batman), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton / Enigmista), Jeffrey Wright (Commisionario James Gordon), Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson e John Turturro (Carmine Falcone). Ancora da confermare la presenza di Colin Farrell come Oswald Cobblepot / Pinguino.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...