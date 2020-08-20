The Batman: Matt Reeves rivela il logo title della pellicola DC Films!

In attesa delle rivelazioni che vedranno la luce durante il DC FanDome, oggi il regista Matt Reeves, che ha preso il timone del nuovo film di Batman con Robert Pattinson come protagonista, ha deciso di fare una piccolo regalo ai fan via Twitter.

Attraverso i social il regista ha condiviso un primissimo sguardo ufficiale al logo di The Batman, in aggiunta ad un particolare artwork realizzato da Jim Lee per il DC FanDome.

Potete vederle entrambe qui sotto:

Qui sotto il tweet:

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor

— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020