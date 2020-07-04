The Last of Us Parte 2: l’interprete di Abby mostra le minacce di morte ricevute su Twitter

Mentre c’è stato un contingente molto rumoroso di cosiddetti “fan” di The Last of Us Parte 2 arrabbiati per i risvolti di trama, per i colpi di scena e per il ruolo del nuovo personaggio, Abby, purtroppo come succede sovente, parte di quel veleno si è riversato nella vita reale.

Leggi anche: Neil Druckmann parla della creazione di Abby e della sua speranza per il personaggio

L’attrice che interpreta Abby nel gioco, Laura Bailey, ha pubblicato alcuni screenshot dei messaggi che sta ricevendo, tra cui minacce violente contro se stessa e la sua famiglia.

Qui sotto potete vederne degli esempi:

È sia spaventoso che bizzarro, poiché la maggior parte dei messaggi si atteggiano come se la Bailey fosse in realtà Abby, il personaggio che interpreta nel videogioco e anche come se il personaggio che uccide fosse reale. Bailey, un’attrice, non ha nemmeno avuto un ruolo nello scrivere il suo personaggio, non che neanche gli sceneggiatori debbano essere minacciati, ma l’intera faccenda è sia terribile che incredibilmente stupida.

Una cosa positiva che ne è derivata, tuttavia, è un enorme afflusso di supporto per Bailey, un’attrice fantastica che ha doppiato personaggi come Kait Diaz in Gears 5, Mary Jane in Spider-Man, Black Widow, Catwoman, Supergirl, Chun -Li, Akali, dozzine e dozzine e dozzine di personaggi. Il suo tweet iniziale circa queste molestie è stato ritwittato 28.000 volte e ha seguito messaggio di ringraziamento per il supporto.

Il supporto all’attrice è arrivato da diverse voci, come la collega di Critical Role, Marisha Ray, o il creatore di Chernobyl e futuro sceneggiatore e showrunner della serie HBO basata su The Last of Us, Craig Mazin, da James Gunn in persona, ovviamente dal regista del videogioco Neil Druckmann.

Seratul

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
Translate »
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: