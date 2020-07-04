The Last of Us Parte 2: l’interprete di Abby mostra le minacce di morte ricevute su Twitter

Mentre c’è stato un contingente molto rumoroso di cosiddetti “fan” di The Last of Us Parte 2 arrabbiati per i risvolti di trama, per i colpi di scena e per il ruolo del nuovo personaggio, Abby, purtroppo come succede sovente, parte di quel veleno si è riversato nella vita reale.

L’attrice che interpreta Abby nel gioco, Laura Bailey, ha pubblicato alcuni screenshot dei messaggi che sta ricevendo, tra cui minacce violente contro se stessa e la sua famiglia.

Qui sotto potete vederne degli esempi:

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

È sia spaventoso che bizzarro, poiché la maggior parte dei messaggi si atteggiano come se la Bailey fosse in realtà Abby, il personaggio che interpreta nel videogioco e anche come se il personaggio che uccide fosse reale. Bailey, un’attrice, non ha nemmeno avuto un ruolo nello scrivere il suo personaggio, non che neanche gli sceneggiatori debbano essere minacciati, ma l’intera faccenda è sia terribile che incredibilmente stupida.

Una cosa positiva che ne è derivata, tuttavia, è un enorme afflusso di supporto per Bailey, un’attrice fantastica che ha doppiato personaggi come Kait Diaz in Gears 5, Mary Jane in Spider-Man, Black Widow, Catwoman, Supergirl, Chun -Li, Akali, dozzine e dozzine e dozzine di personaggi. Il suo tweet iniziale circa queste molestie è stato ritwittato 28.000 volte e ha seguito messaggio di ringraziamento per il supporto.

Il supporto all’attrice è arrivato da diverse voci, come la collega di Critical Role, Marisha Ray, o il creatore di Chernobyl e futuro sceneggiatore e showrunner della serie HBO basata su The Last of Us, Craig Mazin, da James Gunn in persona, ovviamente dal regista del videogioco Neil Druckmann.

There are so many things in the real world to be mad about. Can you imagine? Anyway, these people can choke on a bag of holy dicks. You’re incredible, and I’d move heaven and earth for you. 💗 — Marisha Ray (@Marisha_Ray) July 4, 2020

THEY are few, and when they write those things, they feel very little. WE are many, and when we write these things, we feel a LOT. Your work was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. I couldn't have loved your performance more. You are GOOD, Bailey. You are good. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) July 3, 2020

I get being bummed when something happens to a character or story you love that that you don’t like, but this is outlandishly lame. It seems people are confusing fiction with reality in reality AND in fiction. Grow up. https://t.co/80mdjpl7od — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2020

As the people that propagate this kind of hate would say, how stunning and brave! I hope these gamers get the mental help they so clearly need. Unfortunately this is now the cost of making popular entertainment that challenges conventions. Laura doesn’t deserve any of this. ❤️ https://t.co/kHzXddZzIB — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) July 3, 2020

