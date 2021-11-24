The Matrix Resurrections: ecco un nuovo promo con alcune scene inedite!

I fan si stanno preparando a tornare alla matrice con The Matrix Resurrections a gennaio, e un nuovo video promozionale offre uno nuovo closer-look al film con alcuni nuovi footage.

Leggi anche: le motivazioni che hanno ispirato la regista a realizzare il film

La pubblicità per il mercato internazionale è emersa sui social media e offre un nuovo closer-look ad alcuni degli effetti speciali utilizzati in The Matrix Resurrections.

Potete vederlo qui sotto:

A new #TheMatrixResurrections teaser has surfaced and features some new footage. pic.twitter.com/YMmMDzjbWS — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 24, 2021

Dalla visionaria regista Lana Wachowski arriva “Matrix Resurrections”, il tanto atteso quarto film nell’innovativo franchise che ha ridefinito un genere.

Il nuovo film riunisce nuovamente le star Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss nei ruoli iconici che hanno reso famosi Neo e Trinity.

Il film è interpretato anche da Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (il franchise di “Aquaman”), Jessica Henwick (per la TV “Iron Fist”, “Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”, per la TV “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl – L’amore bugiardo”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV “Quantico”), Christina Ricci (TV “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story”, “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV “Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me”), Eréndira Ibarra (serie “Sense8”, “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (serie “Empire”), Max Riemelt (serie “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (serie “Sense8”, “Treadstone “), e Jada Pinkett Smith (“Attacco al potere 3 – Angel Has Fallen”, “Gotham” per la TV).

Lana Wachowski ha diretto il film da una sceneggiatura di Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, basato sui personaggi creati dai Wachowski. Il film è stato prodotto da Grant Hill, James McTeigue e Lana Wachowski. I produttori esecutivi sono Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman e Bruce Berman. Il team creativo scelto da Wachowski dietro le quinte comprende i collaboratori di “Sense8”: i direttori della fotografia Daniele Massaccesi e John Toll, gli scenografi Hugh Bateup e Peter Walpole, il montatore Joseph Jett Sally, la costumista Lindsay Pugh, il supervisore agli effetti visivi Dan Glass e i compositori Johnny Klimek e Tom Tykwer. La Warner Bros. Pictures presenta, in associazione con Village Roadshow Pictures, in associazione con Venus Castina Productions, “Matrix Resurrections”. Il film sarà distribuito in tutto il mondo dalla Warner Bros. Pictures. Sarà nelle sale italiane a partire dal 1 gennaio 2022.

