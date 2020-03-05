The Suicide Squad: James Gunn parla dell’utilizzo degli effetti pratici al posto della CGI

James Gunn è diventato un volto noto nel panorama dei blockbuster di distribuzione di massa da quando ha creato due dei più bei film di Marvel Studios, Guardiani della Galassia, e con quei due filmsi è reso palese il suo stile, l’imponente uso di effetti pratici (mescolati ovviamente a sfondi in CGI ed alcune scenografie ricostruite in post-produzione), e l’ironia pungente che non risparmia anche battute non proprio family-friendly.

Leggi anche: James Gunn rivela che la Disney non sapeva di The Suicide Squad quando è stato riassunto

Per The Suicide Squad quindi l’approccio che ci si aspetta è proprio questo, ironia, azione diretta magistralmente, tanta computer grafica e attori formidabili, o attori precedentemente ritenuti pessimi che in mano sua diventano bravi.

Per il film DC a quanto pare, stando alla sua dichiarazione su Twitter, l’utilizzo della computer grafica, anche se descritta come importante, sarà ridotta all’osso, o quantomeno è il desiderio di Gunn stesso.

Possiamo leggere nella dichiarazione: “La CGI è importante, ma ho usato effetti fisici il più possibile con The Suicide Squad – inclusi i più grandi e più bei set mai visti a cura di Beth Mickle, ambientazioni reali, costumi veri di Judianna Makovsky, effetti pirotecnici di Dan Sudick, protesi della Legacy e molto altro“.

Qui sotto il tweet:

Qui sotto potete vedere anche il poster del film:

Scritto e diretto da James Gunn, The Suicide Squad vede nel cast David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie e Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad uscirà nelle sale il 6 agosto 2021.

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
Translate »
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: