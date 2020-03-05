The Suicide Squad: James Gunn parla dell’utilizzo degli effetti pratici al posto della CGI

View this post on Instagram

This artist @sloboart does a poster for our great AD Pez at the end of every shoot he does, and then me and some of the cast on hand sign personal notes to the various ADs (who on this film were fantastic – no one on a crew works harder under more pressure than they do). It’s not an official poster but I think the artist did a great job. Don’t ask me whose signature is whose. I can only figure out Margot’s and mine and I don’t know which actors signed it. #TheSuicideSquad