Thor: Love and Thunder, le prime reazioni elogiano la pellicola Marvel Studios

Le prime reazioni a Thor: Love and Thunder dei Marvel Studios sono arrivate online dopo la premiere del red carpet del film.

Thor: Love and Thunder vede Chris Hemsworth tornare al MCU nei panni di Thor Odinson, ma questa volta non è l’unico Thor nel film – o meglio si, ma anche no. Natalie Portman riprende il ruolo di Jane Foster, che è stata trasformata nella Potente Thor che brandisce il Mjolnir restaurato.

Il film è stato presentato in anteprima la scorsa notte, il 23 giugno, e le risposte iniziali sono state estremamente positive con molti che hanno definito il film uno dei migliori della Marvel finora.

Potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune delle reazioni di seguito:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1 — Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

Natalie Portman's performance in #ThorLoveAndThunder is exceptional. Also, watching Dr. Jane Foster transform into this hero…it's what I want for all women on my screen. I want that complexity. And Portman and Taika Waititi helped bring that forward. You'll love her. Promise.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ka55q4udMJ — Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder might be my favorite Marvel movie and it also might be their very best. A sublime mixture of extreme silliness, dreamy surrealism and genuine emotion, with some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU. Full of delightful surprises. Just great.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7Dvku7F9yF — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 24, 2022

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka #MightyThor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling. Christian Bale is creepy good as #Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/0yDhSGtDjg — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I expected it to be. The story is great, it's emotional, comedy, fun and solid love searching action. Christian Bale and Nathalie Portman shined perfectly in their roles. Love and Thunder did not disappoint.. it's just freaking beautiful. pic.twitter.com/FZ5czwqvgr — Obi-Wan Kennyobi | @DisneyPlus (@iKenny_J) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm. A classic @TaikaWaititi joint, so many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative and beautiful visuals. And those post credits? OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/41iuRXPf0O — therese lacson (@bamfpire) June 24, 2022

L’imminente Thor: Love and Thunder segnerà il ritorno di Christian Bale ai film di supereroi per la prima volta in 10 anni.

I dettagli della trama sono relativamente scarsi, ma le foto del set di produzione australiana hanno aiutato a riempire molti degli spazi vuoti. Le immagini condivise dal regista Taika Waititi hanno stuzzicato circa l’ambientazione galattica del film, mentre altre hanno mostrato che Christian Bale apparentemente sta effettuando una delle sue tante trasformazioni fisiche per interpretare Gorr the God Butcher.

Il montaggio sarà a cura di Maryann Brandon, mentre la colonna sonora sarà composta Mark Mothersbaugh.

Diretto da Taika Waititi su una sceneggiatura che ha scritto insieme a Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder è interpretato da Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn e Jeff Goldblum. A bordo ci sono anche Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone e Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder uscirà l’8 luglio 2022.

