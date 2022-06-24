Thor: Love and Thunder, le prime reazioni elogiano la pellicola Marvel Studios

Le prime reazioni a Thor: Love and Thunder dei Marvel Studios sono arrivate online dopo la premiere del red carpet del film.

Leggi anche: il nuovo teaser mostra una divertente citazione a Jean-Claude Van Damme

Thor: Love and Thunder vede Chris Hemsworth tornare al MCU nei panni di Thor Odinson, ma questa volta non è l’unico Thor nel film – o meglio si, ma anche no. Natalie Portman riprende il ruolo di Jane Foster, che è stata trasformata nella Potente Thor che brandisce il Mjolnir restaurato.

Il film è stato presentato in anteprima la scorsa notte, il 23 giugno, e le risposte iniziali sono state estremamente positive con molti che hanno definito il film uno dei migliori della Marvel finora.

Potete dare un’occhiata ad alcune delle reazioni di seguito:

L’imminente Thor: Love and Thunder segnerà il ritorno di Christian Bale ai film di supereroi per la prima volta in 10 anni.

I dettagli della trama sono relativamente scarsi, ma le foto del set di produzione australiana hanno aiutato a riempire molti degli spazi vuoti. Le immagini condivise dal regista Taika Waititi hanno stuzzicato circa l’ambientazione galattica del film, mentre altre hanno mostrato che Christian Bale apparentemente sta effettuando una delle sue tante trasformazioni fisiche per interpretare Gorr the God Butcher.

Il montaggio sarà a cura di Maryann Brandon, mentre la colonna sonora sarà composta Mark Mothersbaugh.

Diretto da Taika Waititi su una sceneggiatura che ha scritto insieme a Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder è interpretato da Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn e Jeff Goldblum. A bordo ci sono anche Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone e Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder uscirà l’8 luglio 2022.

Seratul

Sono uno scrittore per passione, un cinefilo per destino, ed un intellettuale perché non ho niente da fare. Strano, appassionato di cinema, incline all'informarmi per diletto ed a fare figure cacine all'occorrenza. Capo redattore di Cinespression.it.
