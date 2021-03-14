Zack Snyder’s Justice League: le prime reazioni dei fan elogiano l’umorismo e l’emozione che il film trasmette

Sono arrivate le prime reazioni alla Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

La versione di Snyder del film corale di supereroi della DC ha dovuto percorrere una strada lunga e tortuosa fino alla sua uscita. Al regista sono state date le chiavi del futuro cinematografico della DC quando ha creato Man Of Steel nel 2013. Quel film e il suo sequel, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, hanno creato divisioni nel pubblico e nella crritica, ma soprattutto non sono stati all’altezza delle aspettative per il botteghino della Warner.

Snyder alla fine si separò dallo studio durante la produzione di Justice League tra scontri creativi e una tragedia familiare. Il regista di Avengers, Joss Whedon, è stato chiamato a riscrivere e girare gran parte del film, creando un film molto diverso da quello che Snyder aveva previsto. Quella versione del film, rilasciata nel 2017, è stata un disastro ancora più grande, probabilmente il più grande fallimento del DC Extended Universe. Spinto da una massiccia campagna creata dai fan sui social media, HBO Max ha deciso di consentire a Snyder di finire la sua versione del film, rivelatasi un’epopea di quattro ore che promette una visione decisamente diversa dei supereroi DC.

Con la revoca dell’embargo sui social media, le reazioni dei fan al film stanno iniziando a dilagare. Dai un’occhiata qui sotto.

*PG-13. Definitely not PG. Just a little blood and a few f bombs. — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 14, 2021

I saw #zacksnydersjusticeleague. We'll be talking about this for a long time -Not what you expect (no matter what you expect)

-Funnier than the theatrical cut

-There's an entire season worth of GoT in 4 hours

-Feels like 2 1/2 hours

-Hotdogs

-Cyborg

–#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague2 — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 14, 2021

The #SnyderCut is everything fans have hoped for (maybe more). It’s true though: it’s lighter in tone. The DC team-up blockbuster we’ve waited for. Still has heart & character moments. I teared up multiple times. Oh, Snyder has a pair. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @hbomax @snydercut — Scott McClellan, AP #81 (@ScottDC27) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is the movie we all wanted and much more.

It hits, it hurts, it makes you smile, cry, it uplifts you and it makes you believe the Age of Heroes is back.

It's heart, sadness, hope, grief, epicness.

It's catharsis.

I loved it.#SnyderCut @snydercut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/baxr5ElSOB — •JusticeMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) March 14, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a rollercoaster of emotions. A story about being united, and helping one another reach their potential. Each hero shines throughout. A perfect balance of heart and humor. The universe built in the film has you wanting more.@snydercut#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Q366CqjRdC — Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) March 14, 2021

I just watched Zack Snyder's Justice League….Wow! I loved this film. The theme of family was prevalent throughout. A strong message about the bond between parents and their children. It connected with me on an emotional level. #SnyderCut — Nicholas Arend (@NicholasArend4) March 14, 2021

Zack Snyders Justice League is an epic film that explores all the leagues stories & difficulties and brings them together in a seamless way. It allows the audience to feel the gravitas of the events, the hardships, the defeat, the joy and dare I say humour perfectly. — Fatma 🦇 (@fringebats) March 14, 2021

WOW, WOW, WOW. Zack Snyder's Justice League was amazing. Everything I hoped for and more. I loved every second, every frame of this movie. The ending…. man oh man.🤯😵@snydercut @hbomax #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Samuel Morris Warner (@Sam_Warner2049) March 14, 2021

This film was amazing on all levels. Definitely a Cyborg centered film. I loved Ray Fisher's performance! #BORGLIFE

It was legit. Also I want Junkie XL to compose a score for my life. Cannot wait to listen to the score later on this week! #SnyderCut — Nicholas Arend (@NicholasArend4) March 14, 2021

THE DC SYNDICATE #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague REVIEW THREAD:

Au contraire, I had the honor and privilege of watching #SnyderCut today. The movie was epic and long and its nothing like what we have seen in the recent times. pic.twitter.com/mTN3FwLDZu — THE DC SYNDICATE | #SnyderCut (@THEDCSYNDICATE1) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a masterpiece that gave me goosebumps from beginning to end. The whole time I couldn’t believe the stuff they left out. And it’s crazy how important Cyborg is to the main story in this, he really is the heart of the film — Amateur Watcher (@OhioDavee) March 14, 2021

Le prime reazioni dei fan suggeriscono che HBO Max potrebbe avere un successo tra le mani, almeno per i fan di Zack Snyder. Molti notano che il film ha un tono più chiaro rispetto agli altri film della DC di Snyder e che Cyborg – che è stato in gran parte tagliato fuori dalla versione cinematografica – è il cuore della storia del film. Molti notano anche che la nuova colonna sonora di Junkie XL è superiore al miscuglio di epoche diverse di Danny Elfman nel montaggio cinematografico. I fan hanno notato la sorprendente risonanza emotiva del film e come i personaggi interagiscono organicamente tra loro.

È importante notare che si tratta di reazioni dei fan, non di rassegne stampa ufficiali. Film come questo sono il più delle volte accolti con estasi dai fan prima di ottenere un’analisi più critica da parte dei professionisti. La Zack Snyder’s Justice League non sembra essere un successo universale da parte della critica: Snyder è per sua stessa natura un regista che divide.

Detto questo, i primi indicatori sono promettenti, con il film che apparentemente risolve molti dei problemi che alcuni fan avevano con le precedenti interpretazioni di Snyder dell’Universo DC. Il DC Extended Universe probabilmente passerà presto oltre questa versione dei suoi eroi, ma se questo è l’ultimo capitolo dello Snyderverse, le prime reazioni semprano indicare che finirà col botto.

