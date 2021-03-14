Zack Snyder’s Justice League: le prime reazioni dei fan elogiano l’umorismo e l’emozione che il film trasmette

Sono arrivate le prime reazioni alla Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

La versione di Snyder del film corale di supereroi della DC ha dovuto percorrere una strada lunga e tortuosa fino alla sua uscita. Al regista sono state date le chiavi del futuro cinematografico della DC quando ha creato Man Of Steel nel 2013. Quel film e il suo sequel, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, hanno creato divisioni nel pubblico e nella crritica, ma soprattutto non sono stati all’altezza delle aspettative per il botteghino della Warner.

Snyder alla fine si separò dallo studio durante la produzione di Justice League tra scontri creativi e una tragedia familiare. Il regista di Avengers, Joss Whedon, è stato chiamato a riscrivere e girare gran parte del film, creando un film molto diverso da quello che Snyder aveva previsto. Quella versione del film, rilasciata nel 2017, è stata un disastro ancora più grande, probabilmente il più grande fallimento del DC Extended Universe. Spinto da una massiccia campagna creata dai fan sui social media, HBO Max ha deciso di consentire a Snyder di finire la sua versione del film, rivelatasi un’epopea di quattro ore che promette una visione decisamente diversa dei supereroi DC.

Con la revoca dell’embargo sui social media, le reazioni dei fan al film stanno iniziando a dilagare. Dai un’occhiata qui sotto.

Le prime reazioni dei fan suggeriscono che HBO Max potrebbe avere un successo tra le mani, almeno per i fan di Zack Snyder. Molti notano che il film ha un tono più chiaro rispetto agli altri film della DC di Snyder e che Cyborg – che è stato in gran parte tagliato fuori dalla versione cinematografica – è il cuore della storia del film. Molti notano anche che la nuova colonna sonora di Junkie XL è superiore al miscuglio di epoche diverse di Danny Elfman nel montaggio cinematografico. I fan hanno notato la sorprendente risonanza emotiva del film e come i personaggi interagiscono organicamente tra loro.

È importante notare che si tratta di reazioni dei fan, non di rassegne stampa ufficiali. Film come questo sono il più delle volte accolti con estasi dai fan prima di ottenere un’analisi più critica da parte dei professionisti. La Zack Snyder’s Justice League non sembra essere un successo universale da parte della critica: Snyder è per sua stessa natura un regista che divide.

Detto questo, i primi indicatori sono promettenti, con il film che apparentemente risolve molti dei problemi che alcuni fan avevano con le precedenti interpretazioni di Snyder dell’Universo DC. Il DC Extended Universe probabilmente passerà presto oltre questa versione dei suoi eroi, ma se questo è l’ultimo capitolo dello Snyderverse, le prime reazioni semprano indicare che finirà col botto.

